iQFOiL Europeans – Islay Watson takes Silver

Three medal races were completed to decide the winners of the iQFOiL European Championships in Marseille.

Helene Noesmoen of France was a clear winner in the women’s championship. Entering the medal series as leader with two points and then winning all three medal races to finish with five points.

Second place went to Britain’s Islay Watson who started in second place with four points, a 4, 7, 2, scoreline giving her 17 points

In third was Shachar Reshef of Israel with 18 points and also winner of the women’s U21 event.

In the men’s championship, Nicolas Goyard of France started the medal series in second with four points, then added two wins and a 4th to take the title with ten points.

Huig Jan Tak of Holland started as medal series leader with two points, but after scoring a 3, 7, 1, finished second with 13 points.

Brazil’s Mateus Isaac started in sixth place and after adding a 2, 2, 5, moved into the third podium place with 21 points.

Other British finalists were, Saskia Sills eighth place in the women and Sam Sills sixth in the men.

Overall Finn Hawkins finished second behind Nicola Rennain of Italy in the men’s U21 event.

The Medal Race final after Series position + 3 races:

Women:

Gold Open FRA Helene Noesmoen 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

Silver Open GBR Islay Watson 4 4 7 2 – – 17 pts

Bronze U21 ISR Shachar Reshef 6 2 5 5 – – 18 pts

4th Open FRA Lucie Belbeoch 8 9.0 BFD 2 3 – – 22 pts

5th Open ESP Pilar La Madrid 12 3 4 4 – – 23 pts

6th Open CRO Palma Cargo 14 6 3 6 – – 29 pts

7th Open ESP Nicole van der Velden 16 5 6 7 – – 34 pts

8th Open GBR Saskia Sills 10 7 9.0 DNS 8 – – 34 pts

Men:

Gold Open FRA Nicolas Goyard 4 1 1 4 – – 10 pts

Silver Open NED Huig Jan Tak 2 3 7 1 – – 13 pts

Bronzed Open BRA Mateus Isaac 12 2 2 5 – – 21 pts

4th Open NED Luuc van Opzeeland 6 5 8 3 – – 22 pts

5th Open FRA Louis Giard 8 7 3 6 – – 24 pts

6th Open GBR Samuel Sills 16 4 5 2 – – 27 pts

7th Open ISR Tom Reuveny 10 8 4 7 – – 29 pts

8th Open FRA Titouan Le Bosq 14 6 6 8 – – 34 pts