iQFOiL Europeans – Moving swiftly on to the Medal Races

Another tough day for the iQFOiL European Championship in Marseille, which suffered a blank day racewise, and will move directly to the Medal Races.

Thurday, the Medal Race will start at noon on the first racing zone under the Kennedy Corniche with the 8 male and female finalists.

The rest of the 200 competitors will turn to the second racing zone further offshore to determine the rest of the classification.

The Medal Race finalists are:

Women:

1 Helene Noesmoen [FRA]

2 Islay Watson [GBR]

3 Shachar Reshef [ISR]

4 Lucie Belbeoch [FRA]

5 Saskia Sills [GBR]

6 Pilar Lamadrid Trueba [ESP]

7 Palma Cargo [CRO]

8 Nicole van der Velden [ESP]

Men :

1 Huig Jan Tak [NED]

2 Nicolas Goyard [FRA]

3 Luuc Van Opzeeland [NED]

4 Louis Giard [FRA]

5 Tom Reuveny [ISR]

6 Mateus Isaac [BRA]

7 Titouan Le Bosq [FRA]

8 Samuel Sills [GBR]

Related Post:

iQFOiL Europeans – Islay Watson moves into second place