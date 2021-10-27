iQFOiL Europeans – Islay Watson moves into second place

Helene Noesmoen of France keeps her lead

Another difficult day for the iQFOiL European Championship in Marseille. The organisation side of the new Olympic foiling board is getting a good workout, but at least the numbers for the Paris Games will be a lot easier to handle.

Helene Noesmoen of France keeps her lead, now stretched to 25 points ahead of Britain’s Islay Watson who is now second, seven points aheaad of Shachar Reshef of Israel.

Saskia Sills moves up to fifth tied on 52 points with fourth placed Lucie Belbeoc of France.



In the men’s event, Huig Jan Tak of Holland leads, eight points clear of Nicolas Goyard of France, with Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland in third place.

Sam Sills is now the leading British competitor, in eighth place with 61 points. Finn Hawkins is tenth on 70 points and leading U21.

Finals are on Thursday.

2021 iQFOiL Europeans – Women Leaders after 12 races, 2 discards

1st FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 13.0 pts

2nd GBR Islay Watson – – 38.9 pts

3rd ISR Shachar Reshef – – 46.0 pts

4th FRA Lucie Belbeoch – – 52.0 pts

5th GBR Saskia Sills – – 52.0 pts

6th CRO Palma Cargo – – 76.0 pts

7th POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 85.0 pts

8th ISR Daniela Peleg – – 89.0 pts

9th ITA Marta Maggetti – – 91.0 pts

10th ISR sharon kantor – – 93.0 pts

11th NED Wennekes Sara – – 100.0 pts

12th FRA Lola Sorin – – 100.0 pts

13th MEX Mariana Aguilar- – – 109.6 pts

14th GER lena erdil – – 112.0 pts

15th NOR Helle Oppedal – – 113.0 pts

16th ISR Naama Gazit – – 115.0 pts

Other GBR:

24 Alice Read – – 160.0 pts

25 Gibson Alysia – – 162.0 pts

37 U21 Catrin Williams – – 234.0 pts

Full womens results available here . . .

2021 iQFOiL Europeans – Men Leaders after 8 races, 2 discards

1st NED Huig Jan Tak – – 20.0 pts

2nd FRA Nicolas Goyard – – 28.0 pts

3rd NED Luuc van Opzeeland – – 32.0 pts

4th FRA Louis Giard – – 40.0 pts

5th ISR Tom Reuveny – – 40.0 pts

6th BRA Mateus Isaac – – 44.0 pts

7th FRA Titouan Le Bosq – – 53.0 pts

8th GBR Sam Sills – – 61.0 pts

9th GER Sebastian Koerdel – – 64.0 pts

10th GBR U21 Finn Hawkins – – 70.0 pts

Other GBR:

18th GBR Andy Browm – – 116.0 pts

28th GBR Matthew Barton – – 160.0 pts

40th GBR Tom Squires – – 200.0 pts

41st GBR Henry Bloodworth – – 215.0 pts

Full mens results available here . . .