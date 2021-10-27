iQFOiL Europeans – Islay Watson moves into second place

- Helene Noesmoen of France keeps her lead
- Britain’s Islay Watson is now second
- In the men’s event, Huig Jan Tak of Holland leads
- Finn Hawkins is tenth on 70 points and leading U21
Another difficult day for the iQFOiL European Championship in Marseille. The organisation side of the new Olympic foiling board is getting a good workout, but at least the numbers for the Paris Games will be a lot easier to handle.
Helene Noesmoen of France keeps her lead, now stretched to 25 points ahead of Britain’s Islay Watson who is now second, seven points aheaad of Shachar Reshef of Israel.
Saskia Sills moves up to fifth tied on 52 points with fourth placed Lucie Belbeoc of France.
In the men’s event, Huig Jan Tak of Holland leads, eight points clear of Nicolas Goyard of France, with Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland in third place.
Sam Sills is now the leading British competitor, in eighth place with 61 points. Finn Hawkins is tenth on 70 points and leading U21.
Finals are on Thursday.
2021 iQFOiL Europeans – Women Leaders after 12 races, 2 discards
1st FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 13.0 pts
2nd GBR Islay Watson – – 38.9 pts
3rd ISR Shachar Reshef – – 46.0 pts
4th FRA Lucie Belbeoch – – 52.0 pts
5th GBR Saskia Sills – – 52.0 pts
6th CRO Palma Cargo – – 76.0 pts
7th POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 85.0 pts
8th ISR Daniela Peleg – – 89.0 pts
9th ITA Marta Maggetti – – 91.0 pts
10th ISR sharon kantor – – 93.0 pts
11th NED Wennekes Sara – – 100.0 pts
12th FRA Lola Sorin – – 100.0 pts
13th MEX Mariana Aguilar- – – 109.6 pts
14th GER lena erdil – – 112.0 pts
15th NOR Helle Oppedal – – 113.0 pts
16th ISR Naama Gazit – – 115.0 pts
Other GBR:
24 Alice Read – – 160.0 pts
25 Gibson Alysia – – 162.0 pts
37 U21 Catrin Williams – – 234.0 pts
Full womens results available here . . .
2021 iQFOiL Europeans – Men Leaders after 8 races, 2 discards
1st NED Huig Jan Tak – – 20.0 pts
2nd FRA Nicolas Goyard – – 28.0 pts
3rd NED Luuc van Opzeeland – – 32.0 pts
4th FRA Louis Giard – – 40.0 pts
5th ISR Tom Reuveny – – 40.0 pts
6th BRA Mateus Isaac – – 44.0 pts
7th FRA Titouan Le Bosq – – 53.0 pts
8th GBR Sam Sills – – 61.0 pts
9th GER Sebastian Koerdel – – 64.0 pts
10th GBR U21 Finn Hawkins – – 70.0 pts
Other GBR:
18th GBR Andy Browm – – 116.0 pts
28th GBR Matthew Barton – – 160.0 pts
40th GBR Tom Squires – – 200.0 pts
41st GBR Henry Bloodworth – – 215.0 pts