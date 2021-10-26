29er Europeans Day 4 – Final Series changes the leaderboard

New Gold Fleet leaders are Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli of Italy

Leading women are Rebekka Johannesen and Silje Cerup-Simonsen of Denmark

Best British pair are now Ben Mueller and Sam Webb

With the 200 strong 29er fleet split into four final series fleets the leaderboard took on a new look after four races.

Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli of Italy grabbed the day with a single figure scoreline that took them from 21st to 1st and into an 11 point lead.

In second are former leaders, Toth Attila and Borda Levente of Hungary, who had a mixed day to finish with 54 points and stayed ahead of another rapidly climbing pair, Keo Devaux and Enael Rio of France who move from 19th to 3rd.

The leading British pair, Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones, crashed out to finish the day down in 41st place.

Moving up it were Ben Mueller and Sam Webb who went from 43 to 21st, while Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley are in 24th place counting a DNC.

Thursday is the final day.

29er European Championship – Gold Fleet Leaders after 4 Final races (200 entries)

1st ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli 21.0 – – 6.0 3.0 5.0 8.0 – – 43.0 pts

2nd HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente 1.0 – – 25.0 5.0 22.0 1.0 – – 54.0 pts

3rd FRA Keo Devaux and Enael Rio 19.0 – – 7.0 2.0 27.0 5.0 – – 60.0 pts

4th DEN Gustav and Clement Asholm-Bradley 14.0 – – 5.0 11.0 24.0 6.0 – – 60.0 pts

5th DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Tofteho 2.0 – – 1.0 38.0 8.0 20.0 – – 69.0 pts

6th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 5.0 – – 24.0 20.0 18.0 10.0 – – 77.0 pts

7th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge 6.0 – – 35.0 33.0 2.0 2.0 – – 78.0 pts

8th ESP Quicorras Urios and Filippo Binetti 7.0 – – 20.0 35.0 13.0 3.0 – – 78.0 pts

9th DEN Rebekka Johannesen and Silje Cerup-Simonsen 33.0 – – 13.0 16.0 4.0 19.0 – – 85.0 pts

10th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews 4.0 – – 34.0 31.0 16.0 4.0 – – 89.0 pts

11th FIN Ebbe Heinila and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm 15.0 – – 19.0 14.0 3.0 39.0 – – 90.0 pts

12th FIN Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell 25.0 – – 17.0 4.0 35.0 12.0 – – 93.0 pts

13th FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 8.0 – – 2.0 26.0 10.0 51.0 – – 97.0 pts

14th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 13.0 – – 12.0 13.0 44.0 15.0 – – 97.0 pts

15th ITA Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni 3.0 – – 43.0 17.0 1.0 34.0 – – 98.0 pts