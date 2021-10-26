59m Royal Huisman superyacht PHI heads to Amsterdam

Following her rollout from Royal Huismany in Vollenhove, the Netherlands, the 58.5-metre superyacht PHI has been launched.

Max Stott reported in Superyachtnews on the depature of the 59 metre superyacht PHI from the Royal Huisman newbuild facilities in Vollenhove and her journey through the waterways to Amsterdam to begin sea trials.

PHI’s still mostly secret interior design and styling are defined by the London-based studio Lawson Robb. Her naval architecture is by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. Their specially developed Fast Displacement XL hull form allows this yacht to be long and sleek, yet still remain under the 500 GT mark.

The project team behind Royal Huisman’s Project Phi and her fleet, will present a detailed closing case study on the owner’s brief, the design philosophy, yard selection, the operational and engineering approach they took, in building such an optimised and intelligent ownership model.

Tickets for access to the full three day event as well as single day tickets are available here.

Phi is scheduled for delivery later this year and will be accompanied by her matching 36-metre shadow vessel, Phi Phantom, launched earlier this year by Alia Yachts.

Read more here . . .

Related Post:

Swan-shaped superyacht concept from Lazzarini

Superyacht buyers’ market

Spirit Yachts unveils its Spirit 111 wooden superyacht