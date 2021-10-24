29er Europeans Day 2 – Italy’s Pezzilli and Torroni take lead

Action on day 2 of the 2021 Zhik 29er European Championship at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda.

New leaders are Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni of Italy with a three point advantage after discarding their 25 from day 1.

Second are Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France who were also able to drop a poor day 1 result.

In third place are Denmark’s Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj who won two races and are tied on 13 points with Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews of Ireland.

Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones (3, 1, -17, 17, 7) remain best British pair but drop to 23rd overall and just ahead of 26th placed Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley.

Day 1 leaders Federica Contardi and Giorgio Mattiuzzo of Italy, who won their two opening races Saturday, did not make single figures on Sunday, finishing down in 57th overall.

29er European Championship – Leaders after 5 Flight races, 1 discard (200 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni (25.0) 4.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 5.0 (17.0) 1.0 2.0 3.0 – – 11 pts

3rd DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj (9.0) 8.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 – – 13 pts

4th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James DwyerMatthews 1.0 7.0 2.0 (10.0) 3.0 – – 13 pts

5th HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente 1.0 4.0 8.0 (20.0) 4.0 – – 17 pts

6th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge (10.0) 9.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 – – 18 pts

7th ESP Quicorras Urios and FILIPPO BINETTI 5.0 (8.0) 5.0 7.0 2.0 – – 19 pts

8th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 3.0 (10.0) 2.0 8.0 8.0 – – 21 pts

9th NOR Markus Berthet and Rudolf Ugelstad (18.0) 1.0 14.0 6.0 1.0 – – 22 pts

10th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 2.0 5.0 4.0 11.0 (20.0) – – 22 pts

11th NED Robbert Huisman and Frank Boer (13.0) 7.0 9.0 4.0 2.0 – – 22 pts

12th ITA Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli 1.0 6.0 11.0 (23.0) 5.0 – – 23 pts

13th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 11.0 2.0 (13.0) 8.0 2.0 – – 23 pts

14th SWE Hannah Maurer and Ebba Berntsson 2.0 (19.0) 8.0 2.0 11.0 – – 23 pts

15th FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard (19.0) 3.0 1.0 15.0 5.0 – – 24 pts

16th ESP Mateo and Simon Codoner (16.0) 2.0 1.0 8.0 14.0 – – 25 pts

17th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 4.0 9.0 12.0 1.0 (15.0) – – 26 pts

18th FIN Ebbe Heinila and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm (16.0) 5.0 2.0 3.0 16.0 – – 26 pts

19th DEN Gustav and Clement Asholm-Bradley (23.0) 5.0 12.0 2.0 7.0 – – 26 pts

20th ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli (15.0) 6.0 6.0 9.0 5.0 – – 26 pts

Leading GBR:

23rd GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 3.0 1.0 (17.0) 17.0 7.0 – – 28 pts

26th GBR Oliver Peters and ben bradley 6.0 2.0 (18.0) 12.0 10.0 – – 30 pts

29th GBR Santiago SestoCosby and George May 9.0 10.0 3.0 (30.0) 9.0 – – 31 pts

30th GBR Charlie Gran and Cameron Sword 5.0 14.0 6.0 (36.0) 6.0 – – 31 pts

33rd GBR Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ewan Plowden-wardlaw (23.0) 7.0 6.0 5.0 17.0 – – 35 pts

34th GBR Freddie Westwell and Freddie Lonsdale 6.0 15.0 4.0 (25.0) 11.0 – – 36 pts

36th GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 5.0 14.0 3.0 (25.0) 16.0 – – 38 pts

39th GBR James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald 4.0 (38.0) 10.0 16.0 9.0 – – 39 pts

42nd GBR Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 30.0 3.0 5.0 (33.0) 4.0 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .