42nd Rolex Middle Sea Race – New Mono and Multihull records set

Comanche skippered by Mitch Booth takes Monohull Line Honours

Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo takes Multihull Line Honours

This morning, Monday 25 October, the VPLP/Verdier designed 30.48 metre/100 foot racing maxi, Comanche (CAY), skippered by Mitch Booth, crossed the finish line of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race at 04:27:50 CEST to take Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 40 hours 17 minutes 50 seconds.

In doing so, Comanche has broken the previous Monohull race record, taking 7 hours 37 minutes 8 seconds off the time set by George David’s 27.5m/90ft Rambler in 2007 (47 hours 55 minutes 3 seconds).

Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) crossed the finish line of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race at 20:39:28 CEST on Sunday 24 October to take Multihull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 33 hours 29 minutes 28 seconds.

Argo has smashed both the existing multihull record of 56 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds, set by Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 in 2020, and the outright race record of 47 hours 55 minutes 3 seconds, set by George David’s 27.5m/90ft Rambler in 2007.

