iQFOIL European Championship – Only one heat completed

The iQFOiL European Championship struggled to complete one heat on day 2 of the event in Marseille.

The 68 women and 141 men to set off on the water to their respective racing areas, and the two committees, who were waiting for several hours, were quick to launch the first start on a slalom-type course.

Unfortunately only two starts in the men’s race circle and two in the women’s race were ultimately launched.

But the westerly wind of 7-8 knots did not last very long, falling to 3 knots at the end of the course, making it impossible to complete the men’s race.

In the end, only one race was completed for the first group of women, the second having suffered the same fate as in the men’s round and everyone was sent back to shore.

Only Lucy Kenyon of the British competitors managed a race, finishing tenth.

iQFOIL European Championship – Women after 1 heat

1st ITA Open Giorgia Speciale – – 1 pts

2nd ISR U21 Daniela Peleg – – 2 pts

3rd FRA Open Helene Noesmoen – – 3 pts

4th ISR U21 sharon kantor – – 4 pts

5th ESP Open Nicole van der Velden – – 5 pts

6th ITA U21 Sofia Renna – – 6 pts

7th NOR Open Helle Oppedal – – 7 pts

8th RUS Open Anna Khvorikova – – 8 pts

9th ESP U21 Andrea Torres Fullana – – 9 pts

10th GBR U21 Lucy Kenyon – – 10 pts

11th FRA U21 Marion Couturier – – 11 pts

12th NOR U21 Oda Sverre – – 12 pts

13th TUR U21 Ayse-Zeynep Turkoglu – – 13 pts

14th TUR U21 Merve Vatan – – 14 pts

15th GRE Open Gelly Skarlatou – – 15 pts