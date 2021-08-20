Dragon Gold Cup – Pieter Heerema consolidates lead

Overnight leader Pieter Heerema of the Netherlands tightened his grip on the Dragon Gold Cup championship by adding fifth and third places to his scorec.

Heerema now has a comfortable, but by no means unassailable, eleven-point delta on his nearest rival. Behind Heerema just four points separate second to fifth places.

Germany’s Dirk Pramann moves up from third to second on twenty-two points thanks to an eleventh and second.

He leapfrogs over reigning Gold Cup Champion Pedro Andrade from Portugal who scored an eighth and seventh to give him twenty-three points total.

Russia’s Dmitry Samokin put in two good races finishing third and fourth to jump up the ranking into fourth on twenty-four points.

While Britain’s Andy Beadsworth sailing for the Turkish Provezza Dragon team came seventh and ninth, dropping them from fourth to fifth on twenty-six points.

In the Corinthian Division Sweden’s Martin Palsson has begun to establish a good lead on his rivals.

He now has a fifteen-point lead over Belgium’s Ben Van Cauwenbergh and Denmark’s Frank Berg, who both count twenty-four points.

Germany’s Benjamin Morgen lies six points behind them in fourth, while Denmark’s Søren Mortensen, Sweden’s Björn Palmquist and Russia’s Viktor Fogelson are both tied on thirty-seven points with Mortensen taking fifth on countback.

The regatta concludes on Friday 20 September with two races schedule for the final day with the first warning signal at 10:00 and no warning signal to be made after 15:30.

Gold Cup Overall Top Ten After Four Races

1st – NED412 – Troika – Pieter Heerema – 1, 2, 5, 3 = 11 pts

2nd – GER16 – Ingrid – Dirk Pramann – 5, 4, 11, 2 = 22 pts

3rd – POR89 – Pedro Andrade – Petti Portugal – 2, 6, 8, 7 = 23 pts

4th – RUS76 – Dmitry Samokhin – Rocknrolla – 4, 13, 3, 4 = 24 pts

5th – TUR1212 – Andy Beadsworth – Provezza Dragon – 3, 7, 7, 9 = 26 pts

6th – AUS551 – Torvar Mirsky – YeahNah – 7, 9, 10, 6 = 32 pts

7th – SWE401 – Martin Pålsson – Nono – 14, 11, 9, 10 = 44 pts

8th – DEN410 – Jens Christensen – Out of Bounce – 6, 19, 4, 18 = 47 pts

9th – JPN56 – Sam Gilmour – YRed – 13, 25, 2, 12 = 52 pts

10th – SWE345 – Jan Secher – Miss Behaviour – 8, 27, 20, 5 = 60 pts

Corinthian Top Five After Four Races

1st – SWE401 – Martin Pålsson – Nono – 2, 3, 2, 2 = 9 pts

2nd – BEL80 – Ben Van Cauwenbergh – FL4T OUT – 4, 8, 11, 1 = 24 pts

3rd – DEN266 – Frank Berg – My Way – 12, 1, 5, 6 = 24 pts

4th – GER1180 – Benjamin Morgen – Rosie – 1, 2, 17 10 = 30 pts

5th – DEN322 – Søren Mortensen – Grace – 17, 10, 7, 3 = 37 pts

Full results available here . . .