RS Aero UK Nationals – Day 2

Day 2 of the RS Aero UK National Championships at Hayling Island SC with fleet racing for the three rig variants.

In the RS Aero 5, David Peaty (4,1,1) moves into the lead with 14 points, two ahead of Andrew Frost (5,3,3) on 14 points with Harrison Pye (6,7,2) in third with 21 points.

Overnight leader Tom Ahlheid (7,8,6) is now in fourth with 25 points. Charlie Gran won race 4 and is now 12th overall.

Craig Williamson (2,4,8) keeps his lead of the RS Aero 7, now two points ahead of Andrew Frostond (5,3,3) who was able to discard his 13 from race 2.

Storming back into contention was Tim Hire with three back-to-back race wins, and with the discard removing his 74 from race 3, he is now in fourth place with 25 pts.

Pete Barton was another man on a mission, also taking three race wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet.

He now leads by 2 points from of Ben Rolfe (2,2,2) with Chris Larr (3,3,3)in third place.

RS Aero 5 National Championship – Leaders after 6 races (56 entries)

1st David Peaty Draycote Water SC -8 4 2 4 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 2 -13 1 5 3 3 – – 14 pts

3rd Harrison Pye Draycote Water SC -7 2 4 6 7 2 – – 21 pts

4th Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 3 1 -9 7 8 6 – – 25 pts

5th Sam Blaker Benfleet YC 5 6 7 2 -12 10 – – 30 pts

6th Fergus Pye Draycote Water SC -34 19 3 8 6 5 – – 41 pts

7th Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC 4 11 5 -14.5 9 14 – – 43 pts

8th Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC 1 12 6 19 -31 8 – – 46 pts

9th Abby Hire Lymington Town SC 16 -20 11 11 4 4 – – 46 pts

10th Paul Hammett Hayling Island SC -31 5 12 12 11 7 – – 47 pts

Full results available here . . .

RS Aero 7 National Championship – Leaders after 6 races (74 entries)

1st Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC 2 1 -13 2 4 8 – – 17 pts

2nd Ben Flower Paignton SC 3 -74 4 4 3 4 – – 18 pts

3rd Greg Bartlett Starcross YC -16 2 10 5 2 2 – – 21 pts

4th Tim Hire Lymington Town SC 4 18 -74 1 1 1 – – 25 pts

5th Noah Rees Lymington Town SC 1 3 -14 11 5 5 – – 25 pts

6th David Gamble Hayling Island SC -23 10 1 8 16 7 – – 42 pts

7th Jack Miller Felpham SC 18 17 -22 3 6 3 – – 47 pts

8th Andrew Kilburn Lymington Town S C 9 7 8 10 14 -23 – – 48 pts

9th Andrew Rawson Weston SC 5 8 5 16 15 -20.5 – – 49 pts

10th Samuel Brackley Felpham SC 12 21 -74 6 7 6 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .

RS Aero 9 National Championship – Leaders after 6 races (10 entries)

1st Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 2 -4 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC 1 1 -2 2 2 2 – – 8 pts

3rd Chris Larr Draycote Water SC 4 3 -5 3 3 3 – – 16 pts

4th Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC 3 2 3 5 5 -12 – – 18 pts

5th Richard Watsham Starcross YC 5 5 -6 4 4 4 – – 22 pts

6th Rory Cohen South Cerney SC 6 8 4 7 6 -12 – – 31 pts

7th Tom Twist Felpham SC 7 7 7 -8 7 5 – – 33 pts

8th Martin Boyde Guernsey YC -8 6 8 6 8 6 – – 34 pts

9th Matt Perkins Lymington Town SC 9 9 9 -10 10 8 – – 45 pts

10th Patrick Fulton TBC -12 12 12 9 9 7 – – 49 pts

11th Mark Fox Lee on Solent SC 10 10 -12 11 11 12 – – 54 pts