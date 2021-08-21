Dragon Gold Cup – Final Day

Pieter Heerema and Martin Pålsson are victorious at Dragon Gold Cup 2021 by Yanmar.
In the overall standings Pieter Heerema claimed victory by thirteen points. Pedro Andrade took second and the Japanese team of David Gilmour, Sam Gilmour and Yashiro Yaju sailing YRed and representing event sponsor Yanmar, finished third.
For Martin Pålsson his sixth place in the final race moved him up to fourth in the overall standings and confirmed him and his crew of Peter Lindh, Thomas Wallenfeldt and Gustav Gärdebäck as the 2021 Dragon Gold Cup Corinthian Champions.
Second in the Corinthian Division was Denmark’s Frank Berg with Germany’s Benjamin Morgen third.
The Dragon Gold Cup also features a special competition for national teams called the Nations Cup.
Three boat teams for each nation are selected based on their finishing position in the opening race of the series.
The winners of the 2021 Nations Cup are the Russian team of RUS76 Rocknrolla (Dmitry Samokhin), RUS35 Sunflower (Viktor Fogelson) and RUS27 Annapurna (Anatoly Loginov).
Dragon Gold Cup 2021 Overall Top Ten
1st – NED412 – Troika – Pieter Heerema – 1, 2, 5, 3, 2, 4 = 17 pts
2nd – POR89 – Pedro Andrade – Petti Portugal – 2, 6, 8, 7, 6, 1 = 30 pts
3rd – JPN56 – David Gilmour – YRed – 13, 25, 2, 12, 5, 8 = 65 pts
4th – SWE401 – Martin Pålsson – Nono – 14, 11, 9, 10, 25, 6 = 75 pts
5th – SWE345 – Jan Secher – Miss Behaviour – 8, 27, 20, 5, 7, 9 = 76 pts
6th – SUI311 – Magnus Holmberg – Sophie Racing – 20, 1, 30, 13, 9, 5 = 78 pts
7th – DEN266 – Frank Berg – My Way – 28, 3, 14, 20, 4, 12 = 81 pts
8th – RUS27 – Anatoly Loginov – Annapurna – BFD, 10, 1, 1, 1, 7 = 91 pts
9th – GER1180 – Benjamin Morgen – Rosie – 12, 5, 33, 25, 3, 14 = 92 pts
10th – GER1207 – Nicola Friesen – Khaleesi – 9, 8, 27, 16, 27, 10 = 97 pts
Corinthian Top Five
1st – SWE401 – Martin Pålsson – Nono – 2, 3, 2, 2, 16, 1 = 26 pts
2nd – DEN266 – Frank Berg – My Way – 12, 1, 5, 6, 2, 3 = 29 pts
3rd – GER1180 – Benjamin Morgen – Rosie – 1, 2, 17 10, 1, 5 = 36 pts
4th – BEL80 – Ben Van Cauwenbergh – FL4T OUT – 4, 8, 11, 1, 11, 9 = 44 pts
5th – RUS35 – Viktor Fogelson – Sunflower – 7, 5, 9, 16, 4, 6 = 47 pts