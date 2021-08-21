Dragon Gold Cup – Final Day

Pieter Heerema and Martin Pålsson are victorious at Dragon Gold Cup 2021 by Yanmar.

In the overall standings Pieter Heerema claimed victory by thirteen points. Pedro Andrade took second and the Japanese team of David Gilmour, Sam Gilmour and Yashiro Yaju sailing YRed and representing event sponsor Yanmar, finished third.

For Martin Pålsson his sixth place in the final race moved him up to fourth in the overall standings and confirmed him and his crew of Peter Lindh, Thomas Wallenfeldt and Gustav Gärdebäck as the 2021 Dragon Gold Cup Corinthian Champions.

Second in the Corinthian Division was Denmark’s Frank Berg with Germany’s Benjamin Morgen third.

The Dragon Gold Cup also features a special competition for national teams called the Nations Cup.

Three boat teams for each nation are selected based on their finishing position in the opening race of the series.

The winners of the 2021 Nations Cup are the Russian team of RUS76 Rocknrolla (Dmitry Samokhin), RUS35 Sunflower (Viktor Fogelson) and RUS27 Annapurna (Anatoly Loginov).

Dragon Gold Cup 2021 Overall Top Ten

1st – NED412 – Troika – Pieter Heerema – 1, 2, 5, 3, 2, 4 = 17 pts

2nd – POR89 – Pedro Andrade – Petti Portugal – 2, 6, 8, 7, 6, 1 = 30 pts

3rd – JPN56 – David Gilmour – YRed – 13, 25, 2, 12, 5, 8 = 65 pts

4th – SWE401 – Martin Pålsson – Nono – 14, 11, 9, 10, 25, 6 = 75 pts

5th – SWE345 – Jan Secher – Miss Behaviour – 8, 27, 20, 5, 7, 9 = 76 pts

6th – SUI311 – Magnus Holmberg – Sophie Racing – 20, 1, 30, 13, 9, 5 = 78 pts

7th – DEN266 – Frank Berg – My Way – 28, 3, 14, 20, 4, 12 = 81 pts

8th – RUS27 – Anatoly Loginov – Annapurna – BFD, 10, 1, 1, 1, 7 = 91 pts

9th – GER1180 – Benjamin Morgen – Rosie – 12, 5, 33, 25, 3, 14 = 92 pts

10th – GER1207 – Nicola Friesen – Khaleesi – 9, 8, 27, 16, 27, 10 = 97 pts

Corinthian Top Five

1st – SWE401 – Martin Pålsson – Nono – 2, 3, 2, 2, 16, 1 = 26 pts

2nd – DEN266 – Frank Berg – My Way – 12, 1, 5, 6, 2, 3 = 29 pts

3rd – GER1180 – Benjamin Morgen – Rosie – 1, 2, 17 10, 1, 5 = 36 pts

4th – BEL80 – Ben Van Cauwenbergh – FL4T OUT – 4, 8, 11, 1, 11, 9 = 44 pts

5th – RUS35 – Viktor Fogelson – Sunflower – 7, 5, 9, 16, 4, 6 = 47 pts