SailGP – Campbell-James injured in practice racing Thursday

Less than 24 hours before the start of racing at the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix, the U.S. SailGP Team faced a new challenge when veteran Wing Trimmer Paul Campbell-James broke his leg in official practice racing, ruling him out for the event.

The injury to Campbell-James was the result of a maneuver during official practice racing that threw both him and Driver Jimmy Spithill out of the cockpit.

Further updates regarding Campbell-James status will be provided as they are available.

The U.S. SailGP Team has secured to its roster Jason Saunders, who previously raced as interim wing trimmer for the New Zealand SailGP Team earlier this season, in a temporary capacity for the Danish event.

Saunders is currently en route to Aarhus from Marseille, France and will arrive prior to racing Friday.

The ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports from 2pm BST on Friday 20 August and from 12pm BST on Saturday 21 August 21, and is also free to view on SailGP’s YouTube channel.

