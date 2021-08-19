RS200 National Championship – Peters and Anderson by a point

Two final races settled the 2021 RS200 National Championship with the title going to James Peters and Maddy Anderson of Hayling Island SC.

The two leading crews, who started the day tied on 14 points, shared the race wins on the final day as they battled for the title.

Peters and Anderson took the first race (R9) win with Arran Holman and Toby Lewis in fifth place.

Holman and Lewis then reversing the roles, taking the the final race win with Peters and Anderson in fourth place.

That difference meant that Peters and Anderson successfully defend their title by just one point, ahead of Holman and Lewis, with Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey (4,5) having a great final day to claim third place overall.

Rounding out the leaders it was Tom and Charlie Darling fourth, Rob Henderson and Mat Currell fifth and Morgan Peach and Amy Sparks in sixth.

The Noble Marine West Country Boat Repairs 2021 RS200 National Championship

Final Leaders after 10 races, 2 discard (119 entries)

1st 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson HISC 1 4 – – 19 pts

2nd 1611 Arran Holman and Toby Lewis Clapham Model YC 5 1 – – 20 pts

3rd 1702 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey RNSA 4 5 – – 64 pts

4th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling HISC 11 -25 – – 69 pts

5th 629 Rob Henderson and Mat Currell Lymington Town SC 7 17 – – 70 pts

6th 1722 Morgan Peach and Amy Sparks Clapham Model YC 17 7 – – 86 pts

7th 1626 Edd Whitehead and Anna Horackova Parkstone YC -33 18 – – 88 pts

8th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett HISC 2 -38 – – 91 pts

9th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt Burghfield SC 18 15 – – 92 pts

10th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson HISC 28 19 – – 92 pts

11th 1029 Nick Robins and Izi Davies HISC 10 6 – – 96 pts

12th 1073 Martin Wrigley and Will Ward Clapham Model YC -32 2 – – 103 pts

13th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas RNSA -41 8 – – 103 pts

14th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Max Sydenham HISC 8 9 – – 123 pts

15th 1570 Robbie King and Bethan Matthew Clapham Model YC -22 21 – – 130 pts

16th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead Starcross YC -39 12 – – 143 pts

17th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren Clapham Model YC 27 26 – – 148 pts

18th 1639 Dom Lewis and Lainey Terkelsen Bosham SC 38 13 – – 150 pts

19th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Oli Jagger DWSC 14 22 – – 153 pts

20th 1673 Harry Chatterton and Aaron Chadwick Waldringfield SC -82 16 – – 177 pts

21st 1709 Robert Richardson and Isabel Abbatt Ullswater YC 23 29 – – 185 pts

22nd 1337 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Lymington Town SC 3 14 – – 188 pts

23rd 1657 Tom Hewitson and Jo Hewitson HISC 61 10 – – 191 pts

24th 16 Chris Webber and Nicola Webber Pevensay Bay SC 31 -120 – – 196 pts

25th 1069 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern RNDB YC 30 -76 – – 203 pts

Full results available here . . .