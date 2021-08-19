A light breeze day for day 1 of the Star North American Championship

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise, close the first day of the Star North Americans in the top spot of the ranking with a second place and a race win.

The first win of the day went to George Szabo and Guy Avellon, who are in second overall after a fifth in the second race.

In third are Jim Buckingham and Phil Toth, in a three-way tie with Danny and Paul Cayard – with the world-renowned skipper crewing for his son – and John MacCausland with Brian Terhaar. All on 11 points.

Day two, 19 August, will see two more races Scheduled, hopefully with a little more wind for the 30 teams – some of whom are using this event as a training for the 2021 Star World Championship in Kiel, Germany, where the conditions are usually much less gentle.

Star North American Championship after 2 races (30 entries)

1st USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 1 5 – – 6 pts

3rd USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 8 3 – – 11 pts

4th USA 8362 Daniel Cayard / Paul Cayard 3 8 – – 11 pts

5th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Brian Terhaar 4 7 – – 11 pts

6th USA 8203 Brian Ledbetter / Ben Wilkinson 11 2 – – 13 pts

7th USA 8317 Keith Dodson / Myles Pritchard 13 6 – – 19 pts

8th USA 8260 Carl Buchan / Jamie Buchan 7 13 – – 20 pts

9th USA 8218 Erik Lidecis / Greg Smith 5 16 – – 21 pts

10th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 12 9 – – 21 pts

11th USA 8520 Andy MacDonald / Brad Nichol 6 17 – – 23 pts

12th USA 8555 John Dane / Dave Martin 20 4 – – 24 pts

13th USA 7462 David Watt / William Siemers 16 11 – – 27 pts

14th USA 8570 Doug Smith / Caleb Paine 17 12 – – 29 pts

15th USA 8306 Charles Buckingham / Isao Toyama 14 15 – – 29 pts

16th USA 8291 William Swigart / Simon Van Wonderen 22 10 – – 32 pts

17th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Craig Moss 9 24 – – 33 pts

18th USA 8275 Nick Madigan / Ian Coleman 10 23 – – 33 pts

19th USA 8000 Shane Zwingelberg / Arthur Anosov 25 14 – – 39 pts

20th USA 8101 Marleigh Henehan / Kole Kammerer 15 25 – – 40 pts

21st USA 7985 Chas Beek / Chuck Beek 24 19 – – 43 pts

22nd USA 8302 Roberto Ayala / Hendrik Reidel 23 20 – – 43 pts

23rd USA 8088 Stephen Gould / Greg Sieck 21 22 – – 43 pts

24th USA 7209 Ian Trotter / John Rudderham 26 18 – – 44 pts

25th USA 8230 Steve Brown / Keanen Brizendine 18 26 – – 44 pts

26th USA 8189 Scott Mason / Richard Gadbois 19 28 – – 47 pts

27th USA 8439 Jack Rickard / AJ Brown 28 21 – – 49 pts

28th USA 8269 Mat Johnson / Charles Koules 27 27 – – 54 pts

29th USA 8184 David Branch / Leandra Branch 30 29 – – 59 pts

30th USA 8460 Larry Whipple / Mark Strube 29 31/DNS – – 60 pts