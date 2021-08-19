RS Aero UK Nationals – Day 1 Fleet Racing

First day of the RS Aero UK National Championships at Hayling Island SC with fleet racing for the three rig variants.
In the RSr Aero 5, Tom Ahlheid (3,1,9) and Harrison Pye (7,2,4) are tied for the lead with 13 points, in third place is David Peaty (8,4,2) with 14 points.
Other race winners were Sammy Isaacs-Johnson in race 1, and Andrew Frost in race 3.
In the largest fleet, the RS Aero 7, Craig Williamson (2,1,13) leads with 16 points from Noah Rees (1,3,14) and Andrew Rawson (5,8,5) tied on 18 points.
The other race winner was David Gamble, who took the third race and is eighth overall.
And in the biggest rig, the RS Aero 9, Ben Rolfe (1,1,2) leads with 4 points from Peter Barton (2,4,1) in second with 7 points and Ffinlo Wright (3,2,3) third on 8 points.
Racing continues to Sunday 22 August.
RS Aero 5 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (56 entries)
1st 2077 Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 3 1 9 – – 13 pts
2nd 1020 Harrison Pye Draycote Water SC 7 2 4 – – 13 pts
3rd 2966 David Peaty Draycote Water SC 8 4 2 – – 14 pts
4th 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 2 13 1 – – 16 pts
5th 2071 Sam Blaker Benfleet YC 5 6 7 – – 18 pts
6th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC 1 12 6 – – 19 pts
7th 3204 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC 4 11 5 – – 20 pts
8th 2195 Joseph Blaker Benfleet YC 15 7 15 – – 37 pts
9th 1070 Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 14 8 21 – – 43 pts
10th 3073 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 9 21 14 – – 44 pts
Full results available here . . .
RS Aero 7 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (74 entries)
1st 2719 Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC 2 1 13 – – 16 pts
2nd 73 Noah Rees Lymington Town SC 1 3 14 – – 18 pts
3rd 2890 Andrew Rawson Weston SC 5 8 5 – – 18 pts
4th 3535 Andrew Kilburn Lymington Town S C 9 7 8 – – 24 pts
5th 3850 Chris Hatton Lymington Town S 15 5 7 – – 27 pts
6th 3174 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 16 2 10 – – 28 pts
7th 2016 Roscoe Martin Ogston SC 14 4 11 – – 29 pts
8th 2553 David Gamble Hayling Island SC 23 10 1 – – 34 pts
9th 3170 Nigel Dakin Seafarers SC 26 13 2 – – 41 pts
10th 2839 Richard Bentley Felpham SC 6 6 31 – – 43 pts
Full results available here . . .
RS Aero 9 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (10 entries)
1st 300 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
2nd 3597 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 2 4 1 – – 7 pts
3rd 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC 3 2 3 – – 8 pts
4th 2891 Chris Larr Draycote Water SC 4 3 5 – – 12 pts
5th 3023 Richard Watsham Starcross YC 5 5 6 – – 16 pts
6th 3130 Rory Cohen South Cerney SC 6 8 4 – – 18 pts
7th 3855 Tom Twist Felpham SC 7 7 7 – – 21 pts
8th 3852 Martin Boyde Guernsey YC 8 6 8 – – 22 pts
9th 3397 Matt Perkins Lymington Town SC 9 9 9 – – 27 pts
10th 2223 Mark Fox Lee on Solent SC 10 10 11 – – 31 pts
Related Post: