RS Aero UK Nationals – Day 1 Fleet Racing

First day of the RS Aero UK National Championships at Hayling Island SC with fleet racing for the three rig variants.

In the RSr Aero 5, Tom Ahlheid (3,1,9) and Harrison Pye (7,2,4) are tied for the lead with 13 points, in third place is David Peaty (8,4,2) with 14 points.

Other race winners were Sammy Isaacs-Johnson in race 1, and Andrew Frost in race 3.

In the largest fleet, the RS Aero 7, Craig Williamson (2,1,13) leads with 16 points from Noah Rees (1,3,14) and Andrew Rawson (5,8,5) tied on 18 points.

The other race winner was David Gamble, who took the third race and is eighth overall.

And in the biggest rig, the RS Aero 9, Ben Rolfe (1,1,2) leads with 4 points from Peter Barton (2,4,1) in second with 7 points and Ffinlo Wright (3,2,3) third on 8 points.

Racing continues to Sunday 22 August.

RS Aero 5 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (56 entries)

1st 2077 Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 3 1 9 – – 13 pts

2nd 1020 Harrison Pye Draycote Water SC 7 2 4 – – 13 pts

3rd 2966 David Peaty Draycote Water SC 8 4 2 – – 14 pts

4th 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 2 13 1 – – 16 pts

5th 2071 Sam Blaker Benfleet YC 5 6 7 – – 18 pts

6th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC 1 12 6 – – 19 pts

7th 3204 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC 4 11 5 – – 20 pts

8th 2195 Joseph Blaker Benfleet YC 15 7 15 – – 37 pts

9th 1070 Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 14 8 21 – – 43 pts

10th 3073 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 9 21 14 – – 44 pts

RS Aero 7 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (74 entries)

1st 2719 Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC 2 1 13 – – 16 pts

2nd 73 Noah Rees Lymington Town SC 1 3 14 – – 18 pts

3rd 2890 Andrew Rawson Weston SC 5 8 5 – – 18 pts

4th 3535 Andrew Kilburn Lymington Town S C 9 7 8 – – 24 pts

5th 3850 Chris Hatton Lymington Town S 15 5 7 – – 27 pts

6th 3174 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 16 2 10 – – 28 pts

7th 2016 Roscoe Martin Ogston SC 14 4 11 – – 29 pts

8th 2553 David Gamble Hayling Island SC 23 10 1 – – 34 pts

9th 3170 Nigel Dakin Seafarers SC 26 13 2 – – 41 pts

10th 2839 Richard Bentley Felpham SC 6 6 31 – – 43 pts

RS Aero 9 National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (10 entries)

1st 300 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 3597 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 2 4 1 – – 7 pts

3rd 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

4th 2891 Chris Larr Draycote Water SC 4 3 5 – – 12 pts

5th 3023 Richard Watsham Starcross YC 5 5 6 – – 16 pts

6th 3130 Rory Cohen South Cerney SC 6 8 4 – – 18 pts

7th 3855 Tom Twist Felpham SC 7 7 7 – – 21 pts

8th 3852 Martin Boyde Guernsey YC 8 6 8 – – 22 pts

9th 3397 Matt Perkins Lymington Town SC 9 9 9 – – 27 pts

10th 2223 Mark Fox Lee on Solent SC 10 10 11 – – 31 pts

