Tokyo Olympics – Day 4 Sailing Highlights

Enoshima is famous, notorious even, for its big wave action, and that’s what the sailors got on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition.

Eight out of ten fleets were racing on Wednesday, with only the Laser and Laser Radial having a rest day. Some sailors put down some big markers with dominant performances in the 470 Women and Nacra 17.

Men’s RS:X Windsurfer – Kiran Badloe shot back into the lead, looking very comfortable in the stronger breeze. The biggest mover of the day was Kun Bi, the tall Chinese sailor revelling in the big wind, big wave conditions with results of 1,3,2. Another windy day like that and China could be challenging for the podium.

Women’s RS:X Windsurfer – Emma Wilson (GBR) won the first two races of the day to move into the lead of the RS:X Women’s fleet.

Winning the last race of the session put Yunxiu Lu just one point off the lead, the Chinese sailor looking very strong in the wind and the waves.

Men’s Finn – Points are tight after four Finn races, but Alican Kaynar (TUR) is doing just enough to stay in the lead after his spectacular opening day.

The day belonged to defending Olympic Champion Giles Scott, however, with the Briton winning both races and revelling in the big waves.

After a slow start to the regatta, Scott’s double-win day puts him just three points off the lead. He’s known for being able to work the waves perhaps better than anyone.



Men’s 470 – Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) hold a one point lead after two races, just in front of this year’s European Champions, Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox (NZL).

Reigning World Champions Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom won the opening race of the Men’s 470 competition in 16 knots of wind and big waves. Jordi Xammar and Nico Rodriguez (ESP) had a slow start to their regatta with a tenth place but made amends with a commanding race win in the second race.

Women’s 470 – Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (POL) won both races on day one of the 470 Women’s competition. Poland hit the afterburners to run away with the overall lead ahead of a couple of the favourites.

Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (FRA) sit three points behind the leaders, and two points further back are Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (GBR).

Men’s Skiff 49er – Great Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell improved throughout the day, winning the last race and moving into the overall lead of the 49er fleet.

It was the Spanish who had the best day in the gnarly waves, with scores of 1,2,5 putting Diego Botin and Iago Marra (ESP) just a point behind the British. In third place are the Australian brothers, Will and Sam Phillips.

Women’s Skiff 49erFX – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (GBR) may not have won a race in the big waves today, but 4,2,5 scores keeps the British in the lead by five points from the Dutch.

The Double World Champions Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (NED) notched up two races wins and a sixth, looking very comfortable in the difficult conditions. Two points behind them are the reigning World Champions from Spain, Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo.

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti made a big statement on the opening day, winning two races and coming third in the other. The Italians have always been fast downwind, especially in big waves that can bite without warning.

The young German team of Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer who hold second spot, on equal points with Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia.

The 49erFX are the only fleet who will enjoy a rest day on Thursday with the 49er scheduled for two races to catch up on those lost during Tuesday’s action.

