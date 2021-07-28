Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 4 – Changing conditions

Day 4 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events and a full-on day with the two 470 and the Nacra 17 multihull, joining the other seven classes on the water.

Conditions very different to what we have seen over the first three days with 15 + breeze and a rolling swell making an akward sea-state.

The RS:X windsurfers returned for their second series and in the men’s event, Kiran Badloe (2,4,1) of Holland takes the overall lead, eight points clear of Mattia Camboni (8,-13,4) of Italy with Thomas Goyard of France (3,6,7) in third place.

Britain’s Tom Squires took his first race win and a 4 and 8 put him now fifth overall.

In the women’s RS:X, Emma Wilson of Britain took two more race wins to go clear overall leader, but just by one point ahead of China’s Yunxiu Lu (4,2,1).

A UFD in the final race of the day is now Wilson’s discard.

Charline Picon of France (2,3,6) is in third place . . . these three forming a tight leading pack covered by just three points.

The change in conditions played to the British strength, no more than in the Finn, where Giles Scott nailed both his races and moves into fifth, three points off the leaders.

Alican Kaynar (-13) of Turkey leads, now tied on eight points with Zsombor Berecz (-9,4) of Hungary and Joan Cardona ((-5,3) holds onto third with nine points.

The men’s 49er were catching up with their delayed schedule and with four races completed Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (-8,4,1) hold a one point lead from Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (1,2,5) of Spain.

In third place are Australia’s William Phillips and Sam Phillips (4,1,-8) three points back. The defending champions, Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, are in fourth with a 3, 8, 2, scoreline today.

First day winners, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove (12,11,-13) of Ireland, have dropped back to to 11th overall.

The 470 started their series today and in the mens, it was no suprise to see the Aussie pair, Matt Belcher and Will Ryan (2,5) take the lead followed by the Kiwi pair, Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox (6,2).

But they did not manage a race win between them, those went to Jordi Xammar and Rodriguez Garcia-Paz (10,1) of Spain and Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (1,15) of Sweden.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (3, 8) made a strong start and are fourth overall, tied on 11 points with third place Xammar and Garcia-Paz.

Also a strong start for defending champion Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (4,3) in the women’s 470, where they sit in third overall after the first two races.

Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar had a storming start, winning both of the day’s races to lead by three pooints from Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (3,2) of France.

In the women’s 49FX, Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,2,5) keep their lead, now five points clear of Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (1,6,1) who added two races wins today.

Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (2,3,3) of Spain recover to third overall.

While the Danes, Marie Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard (5,1,11) took a win and remain in fourth overall.

Final racing of the day was for the Nacra 17 where Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy top the leaderboard with a 1, -3, 1, score.

Second are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (5,1,-7) of Germany and third Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (2,-11,4).

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (-7,5,2) take fourth place, just one point off the leading pack, after a gtreat final race that Gimson finished without a tiller extention.

All results subject to protest . . .

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st Italy Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 -3 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 5 1 -7 – – 6 pts

3rd AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 2 -11 4 – – 6 pts

4th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet -7 5 2 – – 7 pts

5th ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Saroli -6 2 5 – – 7 pts

6th FRA Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet -19 4 3 – – 7 pts

7th ESP Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel Paul 4 -6 6 – – 10 pts

8th AUT Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz 3 -10 8 – – 11 pts

9th USA Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis 9 7 -11 – – 16 pts

10th DEN Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck 8 8 -20 – – 16 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 1 1 -6 4 2 5 – – 13 pts

2nd NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz -13 8 2 1 6 1 – – 18 pts

3rd ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo 2 10 UFD 2 3 3 – – 20 pts

4th DEN Marie Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard -14 4 3 5 1 11 – – 24 pts

5th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze -15 5 1 10 7 6 – – 29 pts

6th FRA Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois 4 -15 10 6 9 2 – – 31 pts

7th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 5 6 8 3 -14 12 – – 34 pts

8th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 3 2 14 7 10 -16 – – 36 pts

9th NZL Alex Maloney and Molly Meech 16 UFD 5 12 4 4 – – 41 pts

10th POL Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda 8 14 -16 8 5 7 – – 42 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 2 races (21 entries)

1st POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th GER Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel 9 5 – – 14 pts

5th JAP Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 6 8 – – 14 pts

6th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 11 – – 16 pts

7th ISR Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi 2 15 – – 17 pts

8th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler 13 4 – – 17 pts

9th AUS Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries 7 13 – – 20 pts

10th USA Nikole Barnes and Lara Dallman-Weiss 14 7 – – 21 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 2 races (19 entries)

1st AUS Mathew and Belcher Will Ryan 2 5 – – 7 pts

2nd NZL Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox 6 2 – – 8 pts

3rd ESP Jordi Xammar and Rodriguez Garcia-Paz 10 1 – – 11 pts

4th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 3 8 – – 11 pts

5th JPN Keiju Okada Jumpei and Hokazono 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion 4 7 – – 11 pts

7th GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis 5 6 – – 11 pts

8th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 1 15 – – 16 pts

9th Italy Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro 9 9 – – 18 pts

10th BRA Henrique Haddad and Bruno Bethlem 16 3 – – 19 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 2 -8 4 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ESP Diego Botin and Iago Lopez -5 1 2 5 – – 8 pts

3rd AUS William Phillips and Sam Phillips 7 4 1 -8 – – 12 pts

4th NED Bart Lambriex Pim van Vugt -14 2 3 7 – – 12 pts

5th NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke -12 3 8 2 – – 13 pts

6th DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen 6 5 -10 3 – – 14 pts

7th AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 10 -17 6 4 – – 20 pts

8th GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 13 5 -14 – – 21 pts

9th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa -11 6 9 6 – – 21 pts

10th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 4 -14 7 12 – – 23 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st TUR Alican Kaynar 1 1 6 -13 – – 8 pts

2nd HUN Zsombor Berecz 2 2 -9 4 – – 8 pts

3rd ESP Joan Cardona Mendez 3 3 -5 3 – – 9 pts

4th GBR Giles Scott -9 9 1 1 – – 11 pts

5th ARG Facundo Bazan 5 4 -8 5 – – 14 pts

6th NED Nicholas Heiner -11 5 10 2 – – 17 pts

7th NOR Anders Pedersen -14 6 2 10 – – 18 pts

8th NZL Josh Junior -12 10 3 7 – – 20 pts

9th AUS Jake Lilley 10 8 4 -11 – – 22 pts

10th GRE Ioannis Mitakis 4 -13 13 6 – – 23 pts

RS:X women – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 6 1 4 2 1 1 UFD – – 22 pts

2nd CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 9 -25 2 2 1 4 2 1 – – 23 pts

3rd FRA Charline Picon 1 6 2 -9 1 4 2 3 6 – – 25 pts

4th ITA Marta Maggetti 6 3 3 -13 6 7 5 6 3 – – 39 pts

5th NED Lilian de Geus 8 -11 1 8 3 11 3 4 4 – – 42 pts

6th DEN Laerke Buhl-Hansen -9 4 8 4 9 8 6 5 5 – – 49 pts

7th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 5 9 7 10 3 -13 13 9 – – 59 pts

8th POL Zofia Noceti Klepacka 4 1 14 -16 16 9 7 8 2 – – 61 pts

9th HKG Hei Man H V Chan 12 8 13 5 7 6 8 -14 7 – – 66 pts

10th BRA Patricia Freitas 13 14 4 11 12 10 9 7 -19 – – 80 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st NED Kiran Badloe 5 7 1 1 DSQ 5 2 4 1 – 26 pts

2nd ITA Mattia Camboni 4 2 4 8 2 2 8 -13 4 – 34 pts

3rd FRA Thomas Goyard -13 5 3 13 1 1 3 6 7 – 39 pts

4th POL Piotr Myszka -11 4 6 3 5 11 5 2 5 – 41 pts

5th GBR Tom Squires 9 13 -14 2 10 3 4 1 8 – 50 pts

6th ISR Yoav Cohen 12 6 2 7 6 6 6 7 -16 – 52 pts

7th CHN Kun Bi 7 9 16 4 13 DSQ 1 3 2 – 55 pts

8th SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 1 1 9 10 3 4 16 -17 12 – 56 pts

9th USA Pedro Pascual 6 12 7 9 4 13 7 5 -14 – 63 pts

10th HKG Michael Cheng 3 8 8 12 8 9 13 -22 15 – 76 pts