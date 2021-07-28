Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 4 – Changing conditions

Day 4 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events and a full-on day with the two 470 and the Nacra 17 multihull, joining the other seven classes on the water.
Conditions very different to what we have seen over the first three days with 15 + breeze and a rolling swell making an akward sea-state.
The RS:X windsurfers returned for their second series and in the men’s event, Kiran Badloe (2,4,1) of Holland takes the overall lead, eight points clear of Mattia Camboni (8,-13,4) of Italy with Thomas Goyard of France (3,6,7) in third place.
Britain’s Tom Squires took his first race win and a 4 and 8 put him now fifth overall.
In the women’s RS:X, Emma Wilson of Britain took two more race wins to go clear overall leader, but just by one point ahead of China’s Yunxiu Lu (4,2,1).
A UFD in the final race of the day is now Wilson’s discard.
Charline Picon of France (2,3,6) is in third place . . . these three forming a tight leading pack covered by just three points.
The change in conditions played to the British strength, no more than in the Finn, where Giles Scott nailed both his races and moves into fifth, three points off the leaders.
Alican Kaynar (-13) of Turkey leads, now tied on eight points with Zsombor Berecz (-9,4) of Hungary and Joan Cardona ((-5,3) holds onto third with nine points.
The men’s 49er were catching up with their delayed schedule and with four races completed Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (-8,4,1) hold a one point lead from Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (1,2,5) of Spain.
In third place are Australia’s William Phillips and Sam Phillips (4,1,-8) three points back. The defending champions, Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, are in fourth with a 3, 8, 2, scoreline today.
First day winners, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove (12,11,-13) of Ireland, have dropped back to to 11th overall.
The 470 started their series today and in the mens, it was no suprise to see the Aussie pair, Matt Belcher and Will Ryan (2,5) take the lead followed by the Kiwi pair, Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox (6,2).
But they did not manage a race win between them, those went to Jordi Xammar and Rodriguez Garcia-Paz (10,1) of Spain and Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (1,15) of Sweden.
Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (3, 8) made a strong start and are fourth overall, tied on 11 points with third place Xammar and Garcia-Paz.
Also a strong start for defending champion Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (4,3) in the women’s 470, where they sit in third overall after the first two races.
Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar had a storming start, winning both of the day’s races to lead by three pooints from Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (3,2) of France.
In the women’s 49FX, Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,2,5) keep their lead, now five points clear of Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (1,6,1) who added two races wins today.
Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (2,3,3) of Spain recover to third overall.
While the Danes, Marie Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard (5,1,11) took a win and remain in fourth overall.
Final racing of the day was for the Nacra 17 where Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy top the leaderboard with a 1, -3, 1, score.
Second are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (5,1,-7) of Germany and third Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (2,-11,4).
Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (-7,5,2) take fourth place, just one point off the leading pack, after a gtreat final race that Gimson finished without a tiller extention.
All results subject to protest . . .
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st Italy Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 -3 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 5 1 -7 – – 6 pts
3rd AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 2 -11 4 – – 6 pts
4th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet -7 5 2 – – 7 pts
5th ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Saroli -6 2 5 – – 7 pts
6th FRA Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet -19 4 3 – – 7 pts
7th ESP Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel Paul 4 -6 6 – – 10 pts
8th AUT Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz 3 -10 8 – – 11 pts
9th USA Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis 9 7 -11 – – 16 pts
10th DEN Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck 8 8 -20 – – 16 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (21 entries)
1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 1 1 -6 4 2 5 – – 13 pts
2nd NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz -13 8 2 1 6 1 – – 18 pts
3rd ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo 2 10 UFD 2 3 3 – – 20 pts
4th DEN Marie Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard -14 4 3 5 1 11 – – 24 pts
5th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze -15 5 1 10 7 6 – – 29 pts
6th FRA Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois 4 -15 10 6 9 2 – – 31 pts
7th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 5 6 8 3 -14 12 – – 34 pts
8th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 3 2 14 7 10 -16 – – 36 pts
9th NZL Alex Maloney and Molly Meech 16 UFD 5 12 4 4 – – 41 pts
10th POL Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda 8 14 -16 8 5 7 – – 42 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 2 races (21 entries)
1st POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 – – 7 pts
4th GER Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel 9 5 – – 14 pts
5th JAP Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 6 8 – – 14 pts
6th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 11 – – 16 pts
7th ISR Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi 2 15 – – 17 pts
8th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler 13 4 – – 17 pts
9th AUS Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries 7 13 – – 20 pts
10th USA Nikole Barnes and Lara Dallman-Weiss 14 7 – – 21 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 2 races (19 entries)
1st AUS Mathew and Belcher Will Ryan 2 5 – – 7 pts
2nd NZL Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox 6 2 – – 8 pts
3rd ESP Jordi Xammar and Rodriguez Garcia-Paz 10 1 – – 11 pts
4th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 3 8 – – 11 pts
5th JPN Keiju Okada Jumpei and Hokazono 7 4 – – 11 pts
6th FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion 4 7 – – 11 pts
7th GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis 5 6 – – 11 pts
8th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 1 15 – – 16 pts
9th Italy Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro 9 9 – – 18 pts
10th BRA Henrique Haddad and Bruno Bethlem 16 3 – – 19 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (21 entries)
1st GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 2 -8 4 1 – – 7 pts
2nd ESP Diego Botin and Iago Lopez -5 1 2 5 – – 8 pts
3rd AUS William Phillips and Sam Phillips 7 4 1 -8 – – 12 pts
4th NED Bart Lambriex Pim van Vugt -14 2 3 7 – – 12 pts
5th NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke -12 3 8 2 – – 13 pts
6th DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen 6 5 -10 3 – – 14 pts
7th AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 10 -17 6 4 – – 20 pts
8th GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 13 5 -14 – – 21 pts
9th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa -11 6 9 6 – – 21 pts
10th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 4 -14 7 12 – – 23 pts
Finn Men – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st TUR Alican Kaynar 1 1 6 -13 – – 8 pts
2nd HUN Zsombor Berecz 2 2 -9 4 – – 8 pts
3rd ESP Joan Cardona Mendez 3 3 -5 3 – – 9 pts
4th GBR Giles Scott -9 9 1 1 – – 11 pts
5th ARG Facundo Bazan 5 4 -8 5 – – 14 pts
6th NED Nicholas Heiner -11 5 10 2 – – 17 pts
7th NOR Anders Pedersen -14 6 2 10 – – 18 pts
8th NZL Josh Junior -12 10 3 7 – – 20 pts
9th AUS Jake Lilley 10 8 4 -11 – – 22 pts
10th GRE Ioannis Mitakis 4 -13 13 6 – – 23 pts
RS:X women – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (27 entries)
1st GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 6 1 4 2 1 1 UFD – – 22 pts
2nd CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 9 -25 2 2 1 4 2 1 – – 23 pts
3rd FRA Charline Picon 1 6 2 -9 1 4 2 3 6 – – 25 pts
4th ITA Marta Maggetti 6 3 3 -13 6 7 5 6 3 – – 39 pts
5th NED Lilian de Geus 8 -11 1 8 3 11 3 4 4 – – 42 pts
6th DEN Laerke Buhl-Hansen -9 4 8 4 9 8 6 5 5 – – 49 pts
7th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 5 9 7 10 3 -13 13 9 – – 59 pts
8th POL Zofia Noceti Klepacka 4 1 14 -16 16 9 7 8 2 – – 61 pts
9th HKG Hei Man H V Chan 12 8 13 5 7 6 8 -14 7 – – 66 pts
10th BRA Patricia Freitas 13 14 4 11 12 10 9 7 -19 – – 80 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (25 entries)
1st NED Kiran Badloe 5 7 1 1 DSQ 5 2 4 1 – 26 pts
2nd ITA Mattia Camboni 4 2 4 8 2 2 8 -13 4 – 34 pts
3rd FRA Thomas Goyard -13 5 3 13 1 1 3 6 7 – 39 pts
4th POL Piotr Myszka -11 4 6 3 5 11 5 2 5 – 41 pts
5th GBR Tom Squires 9 13 -14 2 10 3 4 1 8 – 50 pts
6th ISR Yoav Cohen 12 6 2 7 6 6 6 7 -16 – 52 pts
7th CHN Kun Bi 7 9 16 4 13 DSQ 1 3 2 – 55 pts
8th SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 1 1 9 10 3 4 16 -17 12 – 56 pts
9th USA Pedro Pascual 6 12 7 9 4 13 7 5 -14 – 63 pts
10th HKG Michael Cheng 3 8 8 12 8 9 13 -22 15 – 76 pts