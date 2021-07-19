Medal Day at Hang Loose Beach – Silver for Ella Geiger

Medal race day for the 2021 Formula Kite U19 and A’s Youth Foil Individual World Championships at Hang Loose Beach

Eight fast paced races of the Medal Series in the Formula Kite Men and the A’s Youth Foil fleets, and one single race for the Formula Kite Women.

In the Formula Kite Maximilian Maeder (SGP) cut it short and won the race and the World Title, Riccardo Pianosi winning silver and Jis Van Hees taking bronze.

British competitor Mattia Maini placed 13th and Sandy Bailey 22nd.

In the A’s Youth Foil class, Jan Kosowski (POL) won the medal race and the World Championship. Mikahil Novikov managed to keep his second position overall, with Angelo Soli stepping in in third.

In the A’s Youth Foil Women, winner was Gal Boker (ISR) with Britain’s Ella Geiger second and Karolina Jankowska (POL) third.

Julia Damasiewicz (POL) claimed 13 race wuins in a series of 17 races to become the 2021 Formula Kite U19 World Champion. Magdalena Woyciechowska took second, the whole Polish female podium is complete with Nina Arcis in third.

Formula Kite Male

1 SGP 80 Maximilian Maeder

2 ITA 38 Riccardo Pianosi

3 NED 11 Jis van Hees

Formula Kite Female

1 POL 18 Julia Damasiewicz

2 POL 7 Magdalena Woyciechowska

3 POL 4 Nina Arcisz

Full results: https://formulakite.org

A’s Youth Foil U17

1 POL 50 Jan Koszowski

2 RYF 17 Mikhail Novikov

3 ITA 75 Angelo Soli

A’s Youth Foil Women

1 ISR 60 Gal Boker

2 GBR 33 Ella Geiger

3 POL 31 Karolina Jankowska

A’s Youth Foil U15

1 FRA 20 Enzo Louber

2 SUI 52 Gian Andrea Stragiotti

3 POL 32 Jakub Balewicz

Full results: https://www.youthfoil.org