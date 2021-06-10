Medemblik Allianz Regatta – Part 2, Day 2

49er and 49erFX sailors racing at the Hempel World Cup Series – Allianz Regatta in Medemblik, The Netherlands.

In the women’s 49erFX class, the Dutch Olympic pair, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (-3,1) continue to lead overall despite their team-mates Odile van Aanholt and Emma Siewers (1,-8) winning the first race of the day.

Germany’s Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille (6,3) are in third place. Great Britain’s Isabelle Fellows and Alice Masterman (-11,7) are now in fifth place.

In the men’s 49er, Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (-10,10) of France struggled, and are now tied for the lead on 15 points with Kévin Fischer and Noé Delpech (1,2), and Germany’s Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger (3,4).

Britain’s Nick Robins and Sam Batten (12,7) are in seventh place.

49erFX – Women after 5 races (18 entries)

1st NED Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 1 1 1 -3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd NED Odile van AANHOLT and Emma SIEWERS – – 4 4 5 1 -8 – – 14 pts

3rd GER Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 3 -7 3 6 3 – – 15 pts

4th GER Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE – – -10 9 2 2 5 – – 18 pts

5th GBR Isabelle FELLOWS and Alice MASTERMAN – – 5 3 4 -11 7 – – 19 pts

6th ITA Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA – – 9 2 6 -13 9 – – 26 pts

49er – Men after 5 races (31 entries)

1st FRA Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 2 1 2 -10 10 – – 15 pts

2nd FRA Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH – – 9 3 -10 1 2 – – 15 pts

3rd GER Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 3 -8 5 3 4 – – 15 pts

4th NED Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 -16 1 11 1 – – 17 pts

5th FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 1 9 8 2 -16 – – 20 pts

6th DEN Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 5 7 -13 8 11 – – 31 pts

7th GBR Nick ROBINS and Sam BATTEN – – 13 2 -18 12 7 – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .