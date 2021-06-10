Cascais 49erFX Championship Act II – Dobson and Tidey keep lead

The top 49erFX women crews were back in action Thursday at the Cascais Championship Act II for Olympic competitors, which continues to 12 June.

Holding onto the top of the leaderboard are Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (7,-12,3) with 32 points, now only two points ahead of Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (5,5,2) of Spain with 34 points.

Moving into third place are the Rio gold medal pair, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (4,1,5) of Brazil.

Individual race winners were . . . Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (NOR), Grael and Kunze (BRA) and Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (SGP).

Cascais 49erFX Championship ActII after 9 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 3 4 1 1 8 5 7 -12 3 – – 32 pts

2nd ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo – – 1 3 14 2 -15 2 5 5 2 – – 34 pts

3rd BRA Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena kunze – – 9 -13 7 5 1 9 4 1 5 – – 41 pts

4th AUT Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht – – 10 2 -19 13 4 3 10 6 4 – – 52 pts

5th ARG Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz – – 8 1 8 7 6 12 6 -19 8 – – 56 pts

6th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen – – 12 8 6 -15 2 4 1 14 10 – – 57 pts

7th DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard – – 6 9 12 6 5 -14 2 7 13 – – 60 pts

8th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – -22 7 2 9 3 18 3 10 11 – – 63 pts

9th USA Stephanie Roble and Margaret D Shea – – 13 5 3 -22 18 1 16 2 9 – – 67 pts

10th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – – -19 6 4 11 13 15 8 15 1 – – 73 pts

Other GBR:

11th GBR Megan Brickwood and Steph Orton – – 5 10 10 10 9 -17 13 13 6 – – 76 pts

19th GBR Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter – – 16 20 11 -22 19 13 17 16 15 – – 127 pts

Full results available here . . .