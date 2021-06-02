Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik – Day 1

First day of the much ‘diced & sliced’ Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik stuttered into action on Wednesday.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions the National classes were split off to later in the year. Then the Olympic classes were split into two separate weeks to maintain sufficient space between competitors on shore.

So the first day saw the RSX (M&W), Laser, Radial and Nacra 17 make it to the water for the opening session.

Best of the British competitors was Lorenzo Chiavarini in the Laser (6,1) who leads tied on seven points with Filip Jurisic of Croatia and Zan Luka Zelko of Slovinia.

The only other British entry to feature with the leaders is Tokyo bound Tom Squires (2,3), second in the men’s RSX event, a good result in the light wind conditions.

Leader is Poland’s Piotr Myszka who won both races. In third place is Mattia Camboni of italy.

Not enjoying the light conditions was Britain’s Alison Young (22, 28), also Tokyo bound, in 21st place after two races in the women’s Radial event.

Leading is Marie Barrue (2,2) of France with four points, with Emma Plassschaert of Belgium in second with 12 points and third Marit Bouwmeester of Holland with 14 points.

Only three teams turned out in the Nacra 17, with Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer of Holland winning all three races.

Racing continues for these classes through to Sunday 6 June.

RSX – Women after 2 races (7 entries)

1st BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th ARG 36 Maria TEJERINA MACKERN – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

6th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN – – 4 7 – – 11 pts

RSX Men after 2 races (21 entries)

1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

4th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

5th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 4 9 – – 13 pts

6th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 10 4 – – 14 pts

Laser – Men after 2 races (61 entries)

1st GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

2nd CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd SLO Zan Luka ZELKO – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th HUN Benjamin VADNAI – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th ESA Enrique ARATHOON PACAS – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

Radial – Women after 2 races (58 entries)

1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

3rd NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 10 4 – – 14 pts

4th URU 216142 Dolores MOREIRA FRASCHINI – – 11 6 – – 17 pts

5th POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 6 12 – – 18 pts

6th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – 4 16 – – 20 pts

Best GBR:

25th GBR Alison Young – – 22 28 50 pts

Nacra 17- Mixed after 3 races (3 entries)

1st NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA 73 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd ITA 7 Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI – – 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

