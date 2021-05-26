Medemblik Olympic Classes regatta last major test before Tokyo Games

The first part of the Allianz Regatta in Medemblik from June 2-13 takes place in the form of two Olympic Weeks envolving eight of the ten Olympic classes.

The Allianz Regatta is part of World Sailing’s ‘Hempel World Cup Series’ and also the last serious test for Tokyo 202O in which countries can distribute Olympic qualifications.

There is a strong entry in the Laser, Radial, 49er and 49erFX events, all of which will have British Sailing Team entries, with Olympic Team GB members competing in the women’s Radial (Alison Young) and men’s RS:X (Tom Squires).

While a final final decision is still awaited for confirmation of the Tokyo Games taking place, athletes selected for the Games – up to 2 years ago – can do no more than continue to train and compete, when possible, with the target of complete fitness and peak performance at Enoshima in July/August of this year.

Difficult enough in normal times . . . even more so with 18 months of constantly changing coronavirus restrictions distrupting all normal training and competition routines.

While some fleets at Medemblik have stong entries, for some the logistics involved have proved to difficult and focus is already on moving to Japan and ensuring they avoid last minute health problems.

The Laser men (ILCA 7 class) is currently up to 87 entries, four of which are from the top ten of the last World Cup and 12 that are qualified for Tokyo.

In the Laser Radial (ILCA 6 class) there are 71 participants, of which 14 participants from the top 15 of the most recent World Cup are present and 23 participants are qualified for this year’s Games.

Among the men in the 49er, we see 48 participants so far, six of whom are seeded for Tokyo with six teams from the top 13 of the most recent World Cup. In the 49erFX class 29 teams have registered.

In the other classes we see slightly smaller fields with between ten and 20 participants. The two 470 classes have been cancelled.

Provisional GBR entries:

Laser

Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI

Radial

Alison YOUNG

Hannah SNELLGROVE

Daisy COLLINGRIDGE

Molly SACKER

Anya HAJI-MICHAEL

RSX Men

Tom SQUIRES

49er

Nick ROBINS and Sam BATTEN

49erFX

Hannah BRISTOW and Anna CARPENTER

Isabelle FELLOWS and Alice MASTERMAN

Allianz Regatta program and entry numbers as of 26 May 2021:

Period 1 (Wednesday 2 – Sunday 6 June)

Laser – 87 entries

Laser Radial – 71 entries

RS:X Men – 22 entries

RS:X Women – 7 entries

Nacra17 – 13 entries

Period 2 (Wednesday 9 – Sunday 13 June )

Finn – 12 entries

49er – 47 entries

49erFX – 29 entries

