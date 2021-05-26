Merkelbach and Weise lead after day 1 of Star Europeans

Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise of Germany lead after the first day of the Star European Championship in Split, Croatia.

Merkelbach and Weise finished with a 4, 1 scoreline, one point ahead of Italy’s Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno (3,3) and with the USA’s Augie Diaz and Christian Nehammer (8,7) nine points back in third place.

The first race win went to Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle (1,15), followed by Mate Arapov and Ante Sitic (2,14) with third Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colanino.

The second race was won by Star Class President Hubert Merkelbach with Kilian Weise, followed by Juan Kouyoumdjian and Enrico Voltolini (25,2) and third Chieffi and Colaninno

The sea breeze filled in from the prevalent South-West, and it stabilized at 12-15 knots for perfect champagne sailing conditions.

“Very nice conditions on the first day of the European Championship, I had a great racing day with Kilian Weise, and I am looking forward to more sailing like this”, Hubert Merkelbach commented when he realized he was the best of the day.

Star European Championship – After 2 races (34 entries)

1st GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise – – 4.0 1.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno – – 3.0 3.0 – – 6.0 pts

3rd USA 8529 Augie Diaz and Christian Nehammer – – 8.0 7.0 – – 15.0 pts

4th ITA 8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle – – 1.0 15.0 – – 16.0 pts

5th CRO 7287 Mate Arapov and Ante Sitic – – 2.0 14.0 – – 16.0 pts

6th GRE 8434 Aimilios Papathanasiou and Stylianos Noutsos – – 5.0 12.0 – – 17.0 pts

7th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac – – 16.0 9.0 – – 25.0 pts

8th ITA 8290 Mario Borroi and Edward Wright – – 14.0 11.0 – – 25.0 pts

9th UKR 8493 Vasyl Gureyev and Andriy Shafranyuk – – 6.0 20.0 – – 26.0 pts

10th USA 8570 Doug Smith and Payson Infelise – – 9.0 17.0 – – 26.0 pts

Full results available here . . .