Ocean Race Europe – LinkedOut leads IMOCA

As expected, the Ocean Race Europe racing has been tight in both the one-design VO65 class and the development rule IMOCA 60 class.

In the VO65s the Portuguese favourites Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team have maintained their position at the front. Behind them however the chasing pack is hot on their heels with just seven nautical miles separating the whole fleet.

Meanwhile, the IMOCA 60 crews have also been keeping it close over the first 24 hours of Leg 1 with all five crews matching each other’s manoeuvres as they raced downwind in the direction of Cape Finisterre at the northwest corner of Spain.

On Sunday afternoon the five IMOCAs were separated laterally by 14 nm, with the USA entry 11th Hour Racing Team holding the top spot by virtue of its positioning furthest west and closer to the virtual turning mark.

Wind strength and boat speeds are forecast to increase steadily over the next 24 hours as the teams close on the Spanish coastline and set themselves up for some fast reaching out into the Atlantic on their way to the virtual turning mark, with an expected arrival in Cascais, Portugal on Wednesday.

Positions at 22:52 UTC – 30 May 2021

Leg 1 VO65 – Lorient to Cascais – – DTL and Speed Kts

1 Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team – – 0.00 nm 20.30 kts

2 AkzoNobel Ocean Racing – – 10.41 nm 21.20 kts

3 Team Childhood I – – 12.01 nm 20.90 kts

4 Sailing Poland – – 14.12 nm 20.30 kts

5 AMBERSAIL-2 – – 17.13 nm 20.00 kts

6 Viva México – – 20.27 nm 17.60 kts

7 The Austrian Ocean Race Project – – 34.29 nm 21.40 kts

Leg 1 IMOCA – Lorient to Cascais – – DTL and Speed Kts

1 LinkedOut 0.00 nm 24.10 kts

2 11th Hour Racing Team 4.90 nm 21.00 kts

3 Bureau Vallée 12.37 nm 21.40 kts

4 CORUM L’ Épargne 21.82 nm 25.70 kts

5 Offshore Team Germany 22.29 nm 17.80 kts