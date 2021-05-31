Day 3 of RS Feva UK Nationals at Hayling Island

Day 3 of the UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship at Hayling Island SC and the first day of the Final Series with Gold and Silver fleets for the final two days.

Just two races completed Monday and the new overall leaders are Millie Irish and Jess Powell (1,6) with in second place Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell (3,1) and in third place Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell (4,8).

The first gold race of the Final Series was won by Millie Irish and Jess Powell, ahead of Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon, with third place going to Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell.

The second gold race went to Morley and McDonnell, with Vanja Ramm-Ericson and Maia Delin in second place, and Rosie and Susie Sheahan in third. Winners of the first race, Irish and Powell, took sixth place which kept them in the overall lead.

Overall leaders in the Silver Fleeet are Samuel Leather and Ben Anderson (1, 1) with second Imogen Green and Felicity Angell (6,2) and in third place Henry and Sam Collins (5, 3).

In the Silver Fleet, winners of the first race were Leather and Anderson, with second Georgius Garcka and Zachary Skargerlind, and third Jemima Cook and Meghann Haynes.

The second silver race also went to Leather and Anderson, with in second Green and Angell, and third Henry and Sam Collins.

Final day of the Championship is Tuesday 1 June.

UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship – Day 3 Final Gold leaders (85 entries)

1st Millie Irish and Jess Powell 3 – – 1 6 – – 10 pts

2nd Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell 13 – – 3 1 – – 17 pts

3rd Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell 5 – – 4 8 – – 17 pts

4th Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks 2 – – 5 13 – – 20 pts

5th Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong 1 – – 9 12 – – 22 pts

6th Rosie Sheahan and Susie Sheahan 16 – – 6 3 – – 25 pts

7th Simon Hiscocks and Louis Hiscocks 7 – – 14 4 – – 25 pts

8th Charlie Gran and Katherine Burgess 10 – – 7 11 – – 28 pts

9th Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones 8 – – 15 7 – – 30 pts

10th Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon 4 – – 2 25 – – 31 pts

11th Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid 6 – – 10 21 – – 37 pts

12th Bruce Keen and Lucas Keen 19 – – 8 14 – – 41 pts

13th Esther Tuttle and Maya Bergman-Smith 9 – – 23 9 – – 41 pts

14th Sam Nokes and Oliver Thompson 17 – – 17 10 – – 44 pts

15th Matthew Rayner and Tilda Brayshay 12 – – 12 26 – – 50 pts

16th Vanja Ramm-Ericson and Maia Delin 36 – – 13 2 – – 51 pts

17th Olly Peters and Josh Stokes 15 – – 24 15 – – 54 pts

18th William Bailey and Toby Hatsel 14 – – 18 22 – – 54 pts

19th Laura Elms and Jess Charlesworth 28 – – 22 5 – – 55 pts

20th Gregan Bergmann Smith and Finn 20 – – 20 30 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .