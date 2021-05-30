New leaders on Day 2 of RS Feva UK Nationals

Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong are the new leaders after day 2 of the UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship at Hayling Island SC.



The Race Team did a great job to get the championship back on schedule with four races completed for both flights to complete the six race Qualifier Series.

Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong were tied on points with overnight leaders Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks until the final (4th) flight race of the day.

Both teams had their hiccups, a BFD for Jenkins and Hiscocks in their first race of the day set them back, but steady scoring brought them back into contention.

While Aldous and Armstrong were front-runners until a tenth place in the third race of the day, required them to pull-out all the stops in final race to regain the initiative . . . which they did with their second win of the day, to finish as overall leaders.

Aldous and Armstrong now go into two days of Final Series racing with a two point lead ahead of Jenkins and Hiscocks, with Millie Irish and Jess Powell – who dominated the Blue flight racing with four wins – in third place, just one point off the leaders.

Other Yellow flight race winners were Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones (8th overall), and Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell (5th overall)

UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship – Day 2 leaders (85 entries)

1st 7806 Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong – – 7 1 2 1 -10 1 – – 12 pts

2nd 783 Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks – – 1 2 -44 6 2 3 – – 14 pts

3rd 7070 Millie Irish and Jess Powell – – 11 -16 1 1 1 1 – – 15 pts

4th 7814 Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon – – 6 6 2 2 3 -7 – – 19 pts

5th 7615 Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell – – -25 5 4 4 1 8 – – 22 pts

6th 4079 Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid – – 2 3 13 -25 2 2 – – 22 pts

7th 5763 Simon Hiscocks and Louis Hiscocks – – 1 3 11 -13 7 5 – – 27 pts

8th 3883 Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones – – 10 12 1 5 -18 2 – – 30 pts

9th 3774 Esther Tuttle and Maya Bergman-Smith – – 2 -11 5 3 11 9 – – 30 pts

10th 7741 Charlie Gran and Katherine Burgess – – 5 -11 9 7 3 10 – – 34 pts

11th 6895 Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygård – – 9 4 -21 10 9 6 – – 38 pts

12th 5764 Matthew Rayner and Tilda Brayshay – – 3 10 16 -22 6 5 – – 40 pts

13th 502 Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell – – 17 14 3 2 5 -44 – – 41 pts

14th 5279 William Bailey and Toby Hatsel – – 8 19 -35 7 4 3 – – 41 pts

15th 7355 Olly Peters and Josh Stokes – – 12 -13 4 3 11 12 – – 42 pts

16th 4917 Rosie Sheahan and Susie Sheahan – – 4 9 5 4 -44 20 – – 42 pts

17th 8094 Sam Nokes and Oliver Thompson – – -20 18 3 12 10 4 – – 47 pts

18th 4984 Edward Day and Archie Bourne – – 12 8 8 12 7 -18 – – 47 pts

19th 1479 Bruce Keen and Lucas Keen – – 21 -22 6 15 4 4 – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .