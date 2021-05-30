Tokyo Athletes must sign waiver for risk related to COVID-19

Tokyo Games athletes will be required to sign a waiver assuming all risk related to COVID-19 throughout the upcoming Summer Olympics.

Yahoo Sports obtained a copy of the waiver, which is similar to those signed by participants at previous Olympics, but this includes updated language that protects the IOC and organizers specifically against consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Section 4 of the waiver reads, in part:

“I agree that I participate in the Games at my own risk and own responsibility, including any impact on my participation to and/or performance in the Games, serious bodily injury or even death raised by the potential exposure to health hazards such the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious disease or extreme heat conditions while attending the Games.”

The analogous form in 2016, also obtained by Yahoo Sports, did not mention disease or heat.

At a virtual forum on Thursday featuring IOC leadership and athletes, IOC president Thomas Bach acknowledged that “this is a concern for a number of you [athletes].”

The Japan Sailing Federation recently decided to cancel the World is One Enoshima Sailing Cup 2021 scheduled for 8 to 15 June 2021, and the Field of Play will be closed until 14 July to restrict mixing by competitors.

Also the Japanese government extended the state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other prefectures through to 20 June in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

A third version of the Tokyo Games Playbook for athletes and officials, which outline the rules participants at the Games must adhere to, is expected early in June.

