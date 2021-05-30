Ocean Race Europe – Mirpuri take early lead

IMOCA and VO65 fleets start the Ocean Race Europe in light conditions, en-route to a mid-week finish in Cascais, Portugal.

The super light wind conditions left the boats ghosting across the mirror-flat waters off Lorient as the sailors strained their eyes searching the horizon for the next little puff of breeze.

Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team, led by skipper Yoann Richomme, did the best job of extracting themselves from the melee of boats at the start to slowly but sure eke out ahead to lead the 12-boat fleet at the Lorient exit gate.

Divided into two classes of high-performance ocean-going racing yachts – the identical one-design VO65s, and the IMOCA 60 box-rule development class – The Ocean Race Europe fleet will race point-to-point first to Cascais, then on to Alicante, before finishing in Genova, Italy in mid-June.

Each offshore leg will be scored equally, but shorter coastal day races will be held in Cascais and Genova, when extra bonus points will be up for grabs for the top three finishers.

Positions at 09:15 UTC – 30 May 2021

Leg 1 VO65 – Lorient to Cascais – – DTL and Speed Kts

1 Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team – – 0.00 12.50 kts

2 Team Childhood I Team Childhood I – – 2.91 11.60 kts

3 AMBERSAIL-2 AMBERSAIL-2 – – 3.40 12.00 kts

4 Sailing Poland Sailing Poland – – 4.36 12.10 kts

5 AkzoNobel Ocean Racing AkzoNobel Ocean Racing – – 4.58 12.10 kts

6 The Austrian Ocean Race Project The Austrian Ocean Race Project – – 5.53 13.20 kts

7 Viva México Viva México – – 9.77 11.80 kts

Leg 1 IMOCA – Lorient to Cascais – – DTL and Speed Kts

1 LinkedOut LinkedOut – – 0.00 14.10 kts

2 11th Hour Racing Team 11th Hour Racing Team – – 0.36 14.30 kts

3 Bureau Vallée Bureau Vallée – – 5.42 12.10 kts

4 CORUM L’ Épargne CORUM L’ Épargne – – 7.01 11.50 kts

5 Offshore Team Germany Offshore Team Germany – – 7.14 11.60 kts

