Star European Championship – Final Day

Just the one final race for the 2021 Star European Championships in Split, Croatia on Saturday to decide the podium places.

Italian duo Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno had wrapped up the Title with a race to spare and the battle for second and third was still up for the only race.

The race winner was Argentinian naval architect Juan Kouyoumdjian and Enrico Voltolini (ITA), who finished fourth overall.

Second in the sea breeze race, and second overall, are Hubert Merklebach with Kilian Weise (GER), who had been leading for the first two days of the series.

In third overall, confirming yesterday’s performance, 2016 Star World Champion Augie Diaz (USA) and Christian Nehammer (AUT), who discarded their final score.

Star European Championship – Final leaders after 7 races (34 entries)

1st ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno 3.0 3.0 4.0 9.0 2.0 1.0 DNS – – 22 pts

2nd GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise 4.0 1.0 1.0 6.0 (18.0) 12.0 2.0 – – 26 pts

3rd USA 8529 Augie Diaz and Christian Nehammer 8.0 7.0 2.0 5.0 8.0 2.0 (13.0) – – 32 pts

4th ARG 8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Enrico Voltolini 25.0 2.0 (18.0) 4.0 3.0 8.0 1.0 – – 36 pts

5th CRO 7287 Mate Arapov and Ante Sitic 2.0 14.0 14.0 (26.0) 1.0 3.0 6.0 – – 40 pts

6th CRO 8540 Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic (24.0) 4.0 5.0 1.0 16.0 5.0 12.0 – – 43 pts



