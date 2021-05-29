RS Feva UK National Championship opens at Hayling Island SC

On day 1 of the UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship at Hayling Island SC, Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks are the overall leaders.

Overall Jenkins and Hiscocks (1, 2) lead by one point from Simon and Louis Hiscocks (1, 3) with Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid (2, 3) in third place.

Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks topped the yellow flight, winning their first race ahead of Sydenham and Ahlheid, and then taking second behind Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong (7, 1) in the second yellow flight race.

In the blue flight, Simon and Louis Hiscocks won their opening race ahead of Esther Tuttle and Maya Bergman-Smith (2, 11).

In the second blue flight race, winners were Imogen Wade and Georgiana Caldicott (40, 1) with second Jono Pank and Freddie Pank (8, 2) and third Simon and Louis Hiscocks.

Racing continues Sunday with the second day of qualifying flight races.

UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship – Day 1 leaders (85 entries)

1st 783 Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 5763 Simon Hiscocks and Louis Hiscocks – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd 4079 Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th 7806 Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

5th 6095 Jono Pank and Freddie Pank – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

6th 6171 Jemima Day and Toby holmes-ling – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

6th 7814 Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

8th 3774 Esther Tuttle and Maya Bergman-Smith – – 2 11 – – 13 pts

9th 5764 Matthew Rayner and Tilda Brayshay – – 3 10 – – 13 pts

10th 6895 Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygård – – 9 4 – – 13 pts

11th 4917 Rosie Sheahan and Susie Sheahan – – 4 9 – – 13 pts

12th 7741 Charlie Gran and Katherine Burgess – – 5 11 – – 16 pts

13th 4347 Patrick Hill and Jonathan Hill – – 3 15 – – 18 pts

14th 7530 Freddie Callaghan and Thomas Roy – – 14 4 – – 18 pts

15th 6272 Ellie Creighton and Edward Roberts-Straw – – 11 7 – – 18 pts

16th 694 Belinda Joslin and Oliver Joslin – – 14 5 – – 19 pts

17th 4984 Edward Day and Archie Bourne – – 12 8 – – 20 pts

18th 89 Max Rawlinson and James Armstrong – – 10 10 – – 20 pts

19th 7672 Emma Rennie and Sophie Rennie – – 5 16 – – 21 pts

20th 3883 Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones – – 10 12 – – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .