Chieffi and Colaninno are Star European Champions

Italian duo Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno are 2021 Star European Champions with a race to spare!

Chieffi and Colaninno started the third day of the 2021 Star European Championship seven points behind Hubert Merklebach and Kilian Weise (GER), who seemed unstoppable in the strong breeze.

But in a shiftier wind from the North between 4 and 6 knots, Chieffi and Colaninno had a brilliant day with two amazing starts to take a race win and second place and claim their first Star European title.

Merklebach and Weise did not do well in the very different conditions, they discarded an 18 and scored a 12 and drop to second overall.

Augie Diaz (USA) and Christian Nehammer (AUT) had another good day together and are now tied in third on the same points with Merkelbach and Weise.

The other race win of the day went to Mate Arapov and Ante Sitic (CRO), now fifth overall, while local hero Tonci Stipanovic with Tudor Bilic are fourth.

Worth mentioning that Enrico Chieffi was a World Champion in the Star class 25 years ago, and 470 World Champion, with his brother, 36 years ago!

Star European Championship – After 6 races (34 entries)

1st ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno 3.0 3.0 4.0 9.0 2.0 1.0 – – 13.0 pts

2nd GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise 4.0 1.0 1.0 6.0 18.0 12.0 – – 24.0 pts

3rd USA 8529 Augie Diaz and Christian Nehammer 8.0 7.0 2.0 5.0 8.0 2.0 – – 24.0 pts

4th CRO 8540 Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic24.0 4.0 5.0 1.0 16.0 5.0 – – 31.0 pts

5th CRO 7287 Mate Arapov and Ante Sitic 2.0 14.0 14.0 (26.0) 1.0 3.0 – – 34.0 pts

6th ARG 8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Enrico Voltolini 25.0 2.0 18.0 4.0 3.0 8.0 – – 35.0 pts

7th ITA 8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle 1.0 15.0 6.0 10.0 15.0 4.0 – – 36.0 pts

8th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 16.0 9.0 8.0 2.0 7.0 10.0 – – 36.0 pts

Full results available here . . .