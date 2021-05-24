Inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe this Saturday

Twelve International ocean racing teams from around the world will take part in the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe.

This new European multi-stage race starting on Saturday 29 May has attracted a top-tier entry of 12 teams representing nine countries.

The race is open to two classes of high-performance ocean-going racing yachts: the 65-foot one-design VO65 and the 60-foot development rule IMOCA 60.

Both classes of boat are capable of high speeds and in the right conditions can cover 600 nautical miles or more in 24-hours.

The Ocean Race Europe’s 2000-nautical mile (nm) / 3,700-kilometre (km) course will take the teams from Lorient to Genova, Italy, with stops in Cascais, Portugal, and Alicante, Spain along the way.

The race start on 29 May will be broadcast live on Eurosport across over 50 markets in Europe, and also on www.theoceanrace.com and @theoceanrace YouTube and Facebook platforms. Coverage begins at 13.30 CEST ahead of a 13.45 race start.

The IMOCA Teams

American 11th Hour Racing Team – Skipper: Charlie Enright (USA)

Bureau Vallée – Skipper: Louis Burton (FRA)

CORUM L’Épargne – Skipper: Nicolas Troussel (FRA)

LinkedOut – Skipper: Thomas Ruyant(FRA)

Offshore Team Germany – Skipper: Robert Stanjek (GER)

The VO65 Fleet

AkzoNobel Ocean Racing – Skipper: Chris Nicholson (AUS)

Ambersail-2 Skipper: Rokas Milevičius (LTU)

Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team – Skipper: Yoann Richomme (FRA)

Sailing Poland – Skipper: Bouwe Bekking (NED)

Team Childhood 1 – Skipper: Simeon Tienpont (NED)

The Austrian Ocean Race Project – Skipper: Gerwin Jansen (NED)

Viva México – Skipper: Erik Brockmann

The next around-the-world edition of The Ocean Race which is scheduled to start in the Autumn of 2022 from the Spanish city of Alicante.

