USA issues warning against travel to Japan

The US State Department has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning to its citizens against traveling to Japan due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

The USA raised its travel advisory level for Japan by one notch on Monday to the highest on its four-tier scale – ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ – which says, ‘Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan.’

And warned that, “Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

There was no immediate indication as to what effect the warnings might have on would-be Olympic-goers.

Japan joins another 150 nations and territories with the highest travel advisory level on the US State Department’s list.

The UK Foreign travel advice website states:

New entry to Japan by foreign nationals from the majority of countries, including the UK, is currently not permitted and Japan’s visa waiver system for anyone travelling on a British passport remains suspended.

Japan is an Amber listed country.

To prevent new COVID variants from entering the UK, you should not travel to amber or red list countries.