Dinghy Championships are back with the RS Feva and Lark classes getting in early with National Championships over the Holiday Weekend.

The RS Feva UK Nationals will take place at Hayling Island SC and the Lark Nationals at Rock SC from Saturday 30 May to Tuesday 1 June.

With the lifting of coronavirus restrictions allowing movement around the UK and even eating indoors (within limits) . . . all we need is for the weather to cooperate and it could be just like the good old days!

