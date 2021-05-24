RC44 Team CEEREF retain golden wheels

Slovenian Igor Lah’s Team CEEREF ran-out winners of the first RC44 event – 44Cup Portoroz – of 2021.

CEEREF held off a strong challenge by Team Nika and Atom Tavatuy who were still in contention going into the final race. In that final race Chris Bake’s Team Aqua managed to get ahead of Atom Tavatuy to make a successful run on the bottom spot on the podium.

This outcome was disappointing for Atom Tavatuy after a superb four days but their fourth place overall is the best result to date for Pavel Kuznetsov’s team, the 44Cup’s newest.

While going from fifth to third place on the final run of the final race was enough for Team CEEREF to win the 44Cup Portoroz by five points from Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika.

Due to the pandemic, the 44Cup Portoroz was the first event for the high performance owner-driver one designs in 17 months.

44Cup – Final Overall after 12 races

1. 🇸🇮 Team CEEREF 6 1 5 6 3 4 2 4 2 2 1 3 – 39 pts

2. 🇷🇺 Team Nika 1 3 4 4 7 6 8 2 1 1 3 4 – 44 pts

3. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua 4 2 7 1 1 1 5 1 6 8 6 2 (2) – 46 pts

4. 🇷🇺 Atom Tavatuy 8 4 2 3 5 2 3 3 4 4 4 5 – 47 pts

5. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing 5 6 1 5 2 3 4 7 3 5 8 1 – 50 pts

6. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing 2 8 3 8 8 7 1 6 8 3 7 6 – 67 pts

7. 🇲🇨 Charisma 7 7 6 2 4 5 7 8 5 6 5 7 – 69 pts

8. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing 3 5 8 7 6 8 6 5 7 7 2 8 – 72 pts