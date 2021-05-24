Lake Garda Optimist Meeting – Final Day

597 Optimist sailors from twenty countries completed the 39th edition of the Garda Optimist Meeting this weekend.

It was an Italian Fest, with Alex Demurtas winning the 512 strong Junior event and Artur Brighenti the 65 strong Cadet event.

First girl in the Junior event was Nicola Sadler of Spain in 12th place overall and in the Cadet fleet, Irene Fani of Italy who was second overall.

The Optimist World Championship will be held in Riva del Garda from 30 June to 10 July 2021.

Optimist Juniors – Lake Garda Meeting (512 entries)

1st ITA9517 Alex Demurtas – 19.0 pts

2nd ITA9492 Quan Adriano Cardi – 38.0 pts

3rd ESP3136 Xavier Garcia – 46.0 pts

4th LTU9412 Erik SCHEIDTM – 49.0 pts

5th UKR102 Dmytro Karabadzhak – 52.0 pts

6th UKR101 Sviatoslav Madonich – 55.0 pts

7th IRL1636 Rocco Wright – 58.0 pts

8th ITA9408 Alessandro Cirinei – 66.0 pts

9th GER1610 Winter Lysander – 77.0 pts

10th SUI1928 Mille Simon – 79.0 pts

11th ITA9491 Alessio Cindolo – 84.0 pts

12th ESP3207 NICOLA SADLER – 88.0 pts

Optimist Cadets – Lake Garda Meeting (85 entries)

1st ITA8959 BRIGHENTI ARTUR 9.0 pts

2nd ITA9101 IRENE FAINI 17.0 pts

3rd ITA9426 Jesper Karslen 27.0 pts

