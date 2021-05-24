Lake Garda Optimist Meeting – Final Day

597 Optimist sailors from twenty countries completed the 39th edition of the Garda Optimist Meeting this weekend.
It was an Italian Fest, with Alex Demurtas winning the 512 strong Junior event and Artur Brighenti the 65 strong Cadet event.
First girl in the Junior event was Nicola Sadler of Spain in 12th place overall and in the Cadet fleet, Irene Fani of Italy who was second overall.
The Optimist World Championship will be held in Riva del Garda from 30 June to 10 July 2021.
Optimist Juniors – Lake Garda Meeting (512 entries)
1st ITA9517 Alex Demurtas – 19.0 pts
2nd ITA9492 Quan Adriano Cardi – 38.0 pts
3rd ESP3136 Xavier Garcia – 46.0 pts
4th LTU9412 Erik SCHEIDTM – 49.0 pts
5th UKR102 Dmytro Karabadzhak – 52.0 pts
6th UKR101 Sviatoslav Madonich – 55.0 pts
7th IRL1636 Rocco Wright – 58.0 pts
8th ITA9408 Alessandro Cirinei – 66.0 pts
9th GER1610 Winter Lysander – 77.0 pts
10th SUI1928 Mille Simon – 79.0 pts
11th ITA9491 Alessio Cindolo – 84.0 pts
12th ESP3207 NICOLA SADLER – 88.0 pts
Optimist Cadets – Lake Garda Meeting (85 entries)
1st ITA8959 BRIGHENTI ARTUR 9.0 pts
2nd ITA9101 IRENE FAINI 17.0 pts
3rd ITA9426 Jesper Karslen 27.0 pts