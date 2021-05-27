Tokyo Games final pre-sailing event Cancelled

The Japan Sailing Federation has decided to cancel the World is One Enoshima Sailing Cup 2021 scheduled for 8 to 15 June 2021.

JSAF and the Regatta organiser have been preparing for almost a year to host a high-level international competition before the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

Earlier the organisers issued a postponement to early July. However, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Japanese government continues to restrict entry from overseas.

In addition, the Notice of Race for Tokyo 2020 has been amended and the Field of Play will be closed until 14 July. This made hosting the World is One Regatta impossible.

This leaves the Medemblik Olympic Classes regatta (June 2-13) the last major Olympic classes test before the Tokyo Games sailing starts on Sunday 25 July 2021.

