Star European Championship – Day 2

Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise of Germany extend their lead at the Star European Championship in Split, Croatia.

Merkelbach and Weise finished with a 1, 6 scoreline on day 2, extending their lead to seven points ahead of Italy’s Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno (4, 9) and with the USA’s Augie Diaz and Christian Nehammer (2, 5) just three points back in third place.

The first race win went to Merkelbach and Weise ahead of Diaz and Nehammer, with Aimilios Papathanasiou and Stylianos Noutsos of Greece taking third place.

The second race was won by Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic of Croatia, ahead of Marin Misura and Tonko Barac also of Croatia. In third place were Xavier Rohart and Antony Munos of France.

Croatia’s Stipanovic and Bilic (5,1) had the best scoreline of the day and move into fifth place overall, one point ahead of countrymen Misura and Barac (6, 2) in sixth.

Tomorrow’s forecast are for a lighter north wind, allowing the 34 team to test the equipment and their tactical skills with different conditions on a patchier race courses due to a big island in the way.

Star European Championship – After 4 races (34 entries)

1st GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise – – 4.0 1.0 1.0 6.0- – 12.0 pts

2nd ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno – – 3.0 3.0 4.0 9.0 – – 19.0 pts

3rd USA 8529 Augie Diaz and Christian Nehammer – – 8.0 7.0 2.0 5.0- – 22.0 pts

4th ITA 8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle – – 1.0 15.0 6.0 10.0- – 32.0 pts

5th CRO 8540 Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic – – 24.0 4.0 5.0 1.0 – – 34.0 pta

6th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac – – 16.0 9.0 8.0 2.0 – – 35.0 pts

7th GRE 8434 Aimilios Papathanasiou and Stylianos Noutsos – – 5.0 12.0 3.0 17.0- – 37.0 pts

8th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart and Antony Munos – – 26.0 6.0 10.0 3.0 – – 45.0 pts

9th USA 8570 Doug Smith and Payson Infelise – – 9.0 17.0 7.0 14.0 – – 46.0 pts

10th ARG 8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Enrico Voltolini – – 25.0 2.0 18.0 4.0 – – 49.0 pts

Full results available here . . .