Laser and Radial Olympic Qualification event in Vilamoura

Straight from hosTing the Finn Europeans, Vilamoura, Portugal will host the final European Olympic Qualification event for ILCA Laser and Radial sailors from Monday 19 April.
While the Britsh Olympic squad competitors are already qualified for Tokyo, this event is a major step on the final road to the re-scheduled Games.
Over 100 are entered fo each fleet, including 13 British entries are expected, including the Olympic Team GB members, Alison Young and Elliot Hanson.
Fours weeks after this event they will compete at the Europeans in Varna, Bulgaria, before moving to Enoshima, Japan, for the final Olympic warm-up events for the Games starting 27 July.
There are practice races on Sunday 18 April before the official opening, and then the first Qualifying series races on Monday. Twelve races in total are scheduled completing on Friday 24 April.
British Entries:
Radial
Alison Young
Matilda Nicholls
Molly Sacker
Anya Haji-michael
Daisy Collingridge
Hannah snellgrove
Laser
Michael Beckett
Elliot Hanson
Krishan Bhogal
lorenzo Chiavarini
James Percival-Cooke
Sam Whaley
Daniel Whiteley