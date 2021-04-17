Laser and Radial Olympic Qualification event in Vilamoura

Straight from hosTing the Finn Europeans, Vilamoura, Portugal will host the final European Olympic Qualification event for ILCA Laser and Radial sailors from Monday 19 April.

While the Britsh Olympic squad competitors are already qualified for Tokyo, this event is a major step on the final road to the re-scheduled Games.

Over 100 are entered fo each fleet, including 13 British entries are expected, including the Olympic Team GB members, Alison Young and Elliot Hanson.

Fours weeks after this event they will compete at the Europeans in Varna, Bulgaria, before moving to Enoshima, Japan, for the final Olympic warm-up events for the Games starting 27 July.

There are practice races on Sunday 18 April before the official opening, and then the first Qualifying series races on Monday. Twelve races in total are scheduled completing on Friday 24 April.

British Entries:

Radial

Alison Young

Matilda Nicholls

Molly Sacker

Anya Haji-michael

Daisy Collingridge

Hannah snellgrove

Laser

Michael Beckett

Elliot Hanson

Krishan Bhogal

lorenzo Chiavarini

James Percival-Cooke

Sam Whaley

Daniel Whiteley