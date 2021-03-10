470 World Championships – Day 3 Results

Day 3 of the 470 World Championships taking place at Vilamoura, Portugal with more light winds that saw Amy Seabright and James Taylor move into the lead of the mixed crew fleet.
The Mixed fleet was again the centre of attention for the British competitors with Seabright and Taylor (13, 1) moving into the lead, four points ahead of Gil Cohen and Noam Homri (4, 6) of Israel. In third place are Louisa Nordstrom and Trevor Bornarth (3, 3) of the USA.
In the women’s event, Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero (15, 5) of Spain keep their lead, now ten points ahead of Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz (17, 1) of France.
In third are Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berhout (14, 3) of Holland.
Top team of the day was the USA pair of Carmen and Emma Cowles, a 1 and 2 putting them in sixth overall.
Team GB’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (5, 15) are 15th overall.
In the men’s 470, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (9, 2) of Sweden are tied for the lead with Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (6, 3) on 24 points.
In third place are Diogo and Pedro Costa (2,4) of Portugal.
Team GB’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (12, 11) are 19th, one place ahead of Martin Wrigley and Alex Hughes.
470 Mixed – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 1 5 6 5 5 -14 1 – – 23 pts
2nd ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – 6 1 1 DSQ 9 4 6 – – 27 pts
3rd USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – 13 -18 7 4 1 3 3 – – 31 pts
4th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 10 8 -17 1 2 10 7 – – 38 pts
5th ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 4 2 4 12 4 12 -14 – – 38 pts
6th ESP 28 Patricia REINO and Pablo GARCÍA – – 5 10 8 -18 10 2 4 – – 39 pts
7th ITA 75 Andrea TOTIS and Alice LINUSSI – – -15 9 5 6 7 5 12 – – 44 pts
8th GBR 875 Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 2 3 -16 7 13 15 5 – – 45 pts
9th ISR 121 Tal SADE and Noa LASRY – – RET 6 2 13 8 11 9 – – 49 pts
10th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 7 4 3 3 11 UFD BFD – – 49 pts
11th GBR 889 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 3 12 9 10 12 7 BFD – – 53 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (27 entries)
1st ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 5 1 8 6 1 -15 5 – – 26 pts
2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 1 2 12 -19 3 17 1 – – 36 pts
3rd NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 7 3 -22 10 8 14 3 – – 45 pts
4th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI – – 3 7 7 3 7 -21 21 – – 48 pts
5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 11 4 5 4 19 -20 6 – – 49 pts
6th USA 1824 Carmen COWLES and Emma COWLES – – 16 6 13 -25 12 1 2 – – 50 pts
GBR:
15th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 -22 16 15 20 5 15 – – 73 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (29 entries)
1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 4 1 5 -15 3 9 2 – – 24 pts
2nd RYF 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV – – 6 2 -16 6 1 6 3 – – 24 pts
3rd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 2 9 7 2 -23 2 4 – – 26 pts
4th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 1 7 2 1 19 3 -20 – – 33 pts
5th USA 1 Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES – – 10 15 1 3 15 -17 5 – – 49 pts
6th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 3 4 13 -17 2 14 13 – – 49 pts
GBR:
19th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE – – DSQ 5 19 16 26 12 11 – – 89 pts
20th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 8 17 DPI 18 8 16 25 – – 92 pts