470 World Championships – Day 3 Results

Day 3 of the 470 World Championships taking place at Vilamoura, Portugal with more light winds that saw Amy Seabright and James Taylor move into the lead of the mixed crew fleet.

The Mixed fleet was again the centre of attention for the British competitors with Seabright and Taylor (13, 1) moving into the lead, four points ahead of Gil Cohen and Noam Homri (4, 6) of Israel. In third place are Louisa Nordstrom and Trevor Bornarth (3, 3) of the USA.

In the women’s event, Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero (15, 5) of Spain keep their lead, now ten points ahead of Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz (17, 1) of France.

In third are Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berhout (14, 3) of Holland.

Top team of the day was the USA pair of Carmen and Emma Cowles, a 1 and 2 putting them in sixth overall.

Team GB’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (5, 15) are 15th overall.

In the men’s 470, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (9, 2) of Sweden are tied for the lead with Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (6, 3) on 24 points.

In third place are Diogo and Pedro Costa (2,4) of Portugal.

Team GB’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (12, 11) are 19th, one place ahead of Martin Wrigley and Alex Hughes.

470 Mixed – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 1 5 6 5 5 -14 1 – – 23 pts

2nd ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – 6 1 1 DSQ 9 4 6 – – 27 pts

3rd USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – 13 -18 7 4 1 3 3 – – 31 pts

4th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 10 8 -17 1 2 10 7 – – 38 pts

5th ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 4 2 4 12 4 12 -14 – – 38 pts

6th ESP 28 Patricia REINO and Pablo GARCÍA – – 5 10 8 -18 10 2 4 – – 39 pts

7th ITA 75 Andrea TOTIS and Alice LINUSSI – – -15 9 5 6 7 5 12 – – 44 pts

8th GBR 875 Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 2 3 -16 7 13 15 5 – – 45 pts

9th ISR 121 Tal SADE and Noa LASRY – – RET 6 2 13 8 11 9 – – 49 pts

10th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 7 4 3 3 11 UFD BFD – – 49 pts

11th GBR 889 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 3 12 9 10 12 7 BFD – – 53 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 5 1 8 6 1 -15 5 – – 26 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 1 2 12 -19 3 17 1 – – 36 pts

3rd NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 7 3 -22 10 8 14 3 – – 45 pts

4th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI – – 3 7 7 3 7 -21 21 – – 48 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 11 4 5 4 19 -20 6 – – 49 pts

6th USA 1824 Carmen COWLES and Emma COWLES – – 16 6 13 -25 12 1 2 – – 50 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 -22 16 15 20 5 15 – – 73 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 4 1 5 -15 3 9 2 – – 24 pts

2nd RYF 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV – – 6 2 -16 6 1 6 3 – – 24 pts

3rd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 2 9 7 2 -23 2 4 – – 26 pts

4th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 1 7 2 1 19 3 -20 – – 33 pts

5th USA 1 Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES – – 10 15 1 3 15 -17 5 – – 49 pts

6th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 3 4 13 -17 2 14 13 – – 49 pts

GBR:

19th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE – – DSQ 5 19 16 26 12 11 – – 89 pts

20th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 8 17 DPI 18 8 16 25 – – 92 pts

Full results available here . . .