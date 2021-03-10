2021 RS:X Open European & Youth Worlds – Day 2 Results

Second day of racing for the RS:X Open European Championships and Youth Worlds at Vilamoura, Portugal.
Three races added to the results on Wednesday, with Team GB’s Emma Wilson staying in touch with the leaders, in ninth place. In the men’s event Tom Squires sits in 21st place.
Overall Charline Picon of France won three races to lead the women’s event by five points from Poland’s Zofia Klepacka, with Giorgia Speciale of Italy tied in third place on ten points with Lilian De Geus of Holland.
In the men’s event, Ofek Elimelech of Israel takes a four point lead with a 1, 1, 2, scoreline.
In second place is Italy’s Mattia Camboni, who won the final race, and in third place Carlo Ciabatti.
Day 1 leader Kiran Badloe (9, UFD, 5) of Holland slips to sixth place in a three-way tie with Poland’s Piotr Myszka and Radoslaw Furmanski, all on 15 points.
Women – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (22 entries)
1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – -11 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 3 -7 3 2 – – 8 pts
3rd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 2 -6 2 6 – – 10 pts
4th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – -10 2 5 3 – – 10 pts
5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 5 4 -7 7 – – 16 pts
6th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 1 8 -9 8 – – 17 pts
7th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 8 5 4 -10 – – 17 pts
8th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO – – 4 3 13 -18 – – 20 pts
9th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – -9 9 8 5 – – 22 pts
10th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – -15 13 6 4 – – 23 pts
Men – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (38 entries)
1st ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – -17 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – -5 5 2 1 – – 8 pts
3rd ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – -16 7 3 3 – – 13 pts
4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 2 -11 7 6 – – 15 pts
5th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – -11 6 5 4 – – 15 pts
6th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 9 UFD 5 – – 15 pts
7th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 6 4 8 -14 – – 18 pts
8th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 4 12 -13 10 – – 26 pts
9th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE – – 14 2 10 -18 – – 26 pts
10th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 18 3 UFD 7 – – 28 pts
GBR:
21st GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 21 16 12 (26) – – 49 pts