2021 RS:X Open European & Youth Worlds – Day 2 Results

Second day of racing for the RS:X Open European Championships and Youth Worlds at Vilamoura, Portugal.

Three races added to the results on Wednesday, with Team GB’s Emma Wilson staying in touch with the leaders, in ninth place. In the men’s event Tom Squires sits in 21st place.

Overall Charline Picon of France won three races to lead the women’s event by five points from Poland’s Zofia Klepacka, with Giorgia Speciale of Italy tied in third place on ten points with Lilian De Geus of Holland.

In the men’s event, Ofek Elimelech of Israel takes a four point lead with a 1, 1, 2, scoreline.

In second place is Italy’s Mattia Camboni, who won the final race, and in third place Carlo Ciabatti.

Day 1 leader Kiran Badloe (9, UFD, 5) of Holland slips to sixth place in a three-way tie with Poland’s Piotr Myszka and Radoslaw Furmanski, all on 15 points.

Women – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (22 entries)

1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – -11 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 3 -7 3 2 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 2 -6 2 6 – – 10 pts

4th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – -10 2 5 3 – – 10 pts

5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 5 4 -7 7 – – 16 pts

6th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 1 8 -9 8 – – 17 pts

7th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 8 5 4 -10 – – 17 pts

8th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO – – 4 3 13 -18 – – 20 pts

9th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – -9 9 8 5 – – 22 pts

10th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – -15 13 6 4 – – 23 pts

Men – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (38 entries)

1st ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – -17 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – -5 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – -16 7 3 3 – – 13 pts

4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 2 -11 7 6 – – 15 pts

5th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – -11 6 5 4 – – 15 pts

6th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 9 UFD 5 – – 15 pts

7th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 6 4 8 -14 – – 18 pts

8th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 4 12 -13 10 – – 26 pts

9th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE – – 14 2 10 -18 – – 26 pts

10th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 18 3 UFD 7 – – 28 pts

GBR:

21st GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 21 16 12 (26) – – 49 pts

Full results available here . . .