Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta – Day 3

Miami in the spring normally serves up perfect sailing conditions, reminding everyone all of the things we love about our sport.

So far here on the waters of Biscayne Bay, the race track has been rather breezy and the weather conditions on race day 3 at the 94th Bacardi Cup escalated to what can only be described as a frisky breeze and frothy waves.

Just over 20 knots of breeze and gusts up to well over 30 knots, combined with the Biscayne Bay waves which are super close particularly making off the wind sailing a bit risky, forced the Race Committee to make the decision to cancel racing.

A tropical downpour then kicked in just to remind everyone that they were best ashore.

Going into Thursday’s race day 4 for the Star Class defending Champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz/Bruno Prada (POL) lead, with Eric Doyle/Payson Infelise (USA) 2 points behind in second and George Szabo/Guy Avellon (USA) another 2 points back in third.

Full results available here . . .