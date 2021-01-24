Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee 2 leads the Vendee Globe

Louis Burton (Bureau Vallee 2) takes the lead of the Vendee Globe with just over a 1,000 nm to the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.

Long time leader Charlie Dalin (Apivia) is just 4 nm behind Burton who is the most northerly of the leading three.

The leading four passed the islands of San Miguel and Santa Maria early Sunday morning.

Behind the top group Yannick Bestaven and Damien Seguin were first to gybe and are heading north in search of the stronger breeze.

Fifth placed Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ IV) appears to be heading to the north of the Azores.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 77 – Sun 24 Jan – 09:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 1118 nm to finish – sailing at 18+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 4 nm – sailing at 16+ knots

3rd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 35 nm – sailing at 16+ knots

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 89 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 218 nm

6th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 264 nm

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 277 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 591 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 682 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 841 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3289 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4231 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

