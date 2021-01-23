Vendee Globe – Pressure is on Charlie Dalin in final stage

Louis Burton (Bureau Vallee 2) and Boris Herrmann (Seaxplorer) continue to chase-down Vendee leader Charlie Dalin (Apivia) with less than 1,500 nm to the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.

Burton has made the big arc round the anticyclone and remains a strong contender for the final victory, but as the wind lightens for the two leaders, it is Boris Herrmann and Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) who are closing now.

Who will reach the Azores first will depend on how fast the front moves, and their ability to stay ahead. Ideally, they want to gybe behind the front, after the islands.

It’s going to go very fast, in 24 hours, they will pass a front.

20 hours later, they will gybe towards Les Sables d’Olonne.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 76 – Sat 23 Jan – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – – 1446 nm to finish – sailing at 14+ knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 40 nm – sailing at 15+ knots

3rd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 78 nm – sailing at 18+ knots

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 106 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 163 nm

6th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 174 nm

7th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 232 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 444 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 547 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 728 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3333 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4371 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

Full rankings available here . . .