Lanzarote Olympic Winter Regatta completes Finn and Nacra 17 events

The Nacra 17 and Finn classes completed the second stage of the Lanzarote Olympic Winter Regatta with their Medal races.

In the Nacra 17 event the Danish pair of Lin Ea Cenholt and CP Lübeck won the Medal race to finish two points ahead of Paul Kohlhoff and Alicia Stuhlemmer of Germany.

Third place went to Emil Järudd and Cecilia Jonsson of Sweden.

In the strong Finn fleet, Spain’s Joan Cardona finished third in the Medal race, but took overall victory.

Second place overall went to Zsomber Berecz of Hungary – winner of the Medal race – and third was Alican Kaynar of Turkey.

Racing for the Laser and Radial classes is set to start on Monday 25 January.

A total of 233 professional Olympic and pre-Olympic sailors from 34 countries around the world are taking part.

Nacra 17 – Final leaders after 7 races – Medal Race and Total points (11 entries)

1st DEN LIN EA CENHOLT and CP LÜBECK – – 2 – – 14 pts

2nd GER PAUL KOHLHOFF and ALICA STUHLEMMER – – 6 – – 16 pts

3rd SWE JARUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA – – 4 – – 28 pts

4th FIN SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINEN – – 10 – – 36 pts

5th ESP TARA PACHECO and PAUL TRITTEL – – 14 – – 39 pts

6th JPN SHIBUKI IITSUKA and ERI HATAYAMA – – 8 – – 41 pts

Finn – Final leaders after 6 races – Medal Race and Total points (23 entries)

1st ESP JOAN CARDONA – – 6 – – 19 pts

2nd HUN ZSOMBOR BERECZ – – 2 – – 23 pts

3rd TUR ALICAN KAYNAR – – 12 – – 28 pts

4th CRO NENAD BUGARIN – – 8 – – 38 pts

5th NED NICHOLAS HEINER – – 10 – – 42 pts

6th FRA JONATHAN LOBERT – – 4 – – 48 pts

