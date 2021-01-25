Dalin regains lead of Vendee Globe

Charlie Dalin (APIVIA) has retaken the lead of the Vendee Globe.

Dalin is in control of a very tight three way fight at the moment, converging fast with Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) who should be about 20 nm behind when they cross gybes.

Boris Herrmann (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) is some 50 nm behind Burton in third.

Dalin’s latest generation Verdier design with its big foil should be fastest. But he needs to be more than 10 hours and 15 minutes ahead of Yannick Bestaven (Maître Coq IV) and six hours ahead of Herrmann.

So every fraction of a knot that Dalin can find might prove vital, he has absolutely no latitude for small mistakes or failures during the next 48 hours to the finish line.

Every mile gained just now at 19-20kts can compensate for a slower miles as the breeze eases closer to the finish line.

Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) and Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ IV) are both heading north to try to gain some advantage before they gybe back towards Portugal and the light wind Bay of Biscay finishing stage.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 78 – Mon 25 Jan – Updated 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 730 nm to finish – sailing at 18+ knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 20 nm – sailing at 18+ knots

3rd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 74 nm – sailing at 19+ knots

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 167 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 227 nm

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 314 nm

7th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 390 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 532 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 693 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 970 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3396 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4236 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

Full rankings available here . . .