Bestaven stretches Vendee Globe lead to 400+ nm

Yannick Bestaven has accelerated north and increased his lead to over 400 nm, leaving the battle for second in his far distant wake.

Making up to 20kts over night after connecting to a stronger flow of SE’ly wind Wednesday afternoon, the skipper of Maître CoQ IV has made significant gains.

While his immediate pursuers – Charlie Dalin, Thomas Ruyant and Damien Seguin – for a long time were not managing to make ten knots.

Dalin and Ruyant are negotiating the west side of the high pressure system and trying to get north to the stronger breeze while Seguin is 250 miles to their SE on a radically different option.

While in the South Pacific with gusts of up to 60 knots and rough seas, the conditions close to Point Nemo are tough, uncomfortable and quite extreme.

From Medallia to One Planet One Ocean, the watchwords are looking after the boats and sailors.

Arnaud Boissières and Alan Roura had 60 knot squalls of wind, their boats under a tiny headsails and still have 1200 miles to go to Cape Horn.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 61 – Thu 7 Jan – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 5,611 nm to finish – sailing at 16+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 428 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 429 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 440 nm

5th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 533 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 585 nm

7th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 606 nm

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 663 nm

9th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 719 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 727 nm

11th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 738 nm

GBR:

15th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2548 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4269 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

Full rankings available here . . .