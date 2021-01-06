Ainslie puts modified Britannia through her paces

Ineos Team UK were out on Waitemata Harbour again for an all action day, obviously enjoying the stronger wind strength.

Now back sailing with cranked foils on both sides, Ben Ainslie was throwing Britannia around in a hard workout of tacks and gybes.

Not clear yet if the British team intend to start the Prada Challenger Selection Series with their unique cranked foils, or if they are a temporary fit while they have work being done on one of the anhedral foil sets.

Video by Gilles Martin-Raget

American Magic were also out, joining with the Ineos boat for some unofficial close sailing.

The American’s also showing good pace and handling with their new extended skeg modification.

Interesting that Kiwi Yachting journalist Richard Gladwell, who was on the spot commented . . .

‘Over the contested session INEOS was impressive, and given a boat that is at least the equal of the other Challengers, Ainslie is more than capable driving hard, mixing it with the other two Challengers and coming out on top in these conditions.’

Declaration day for the equipment to be used in the first stage of the Prada Cup is 13 January.

