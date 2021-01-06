Vendee Globe – Tough week ahead for British skipper Pip Hare

Maître Coq IV skipper Yannick Bestaven has increased his lead to 245 nautical miles) while behind him the going has been slow and very slow.

Bestaven is the only Vendee competitor to have broken out of the high pressure system to get into new East-South-East flow of wind which will soon be reinforced by his hooking into a low pressure system.

While with 1,300 miles to sail to Cape Horn this next week will be the toughest of British skipper Pip Hare’s Vendée Globe.

With her autopilot system compromised due to the lack of true wind direction and strength data input, Hare is having to constantly adjust her course manually using the pilot’s remote keypad which means she is on high alert all the time, leaving her little time to sleep and eat.

But the 46 year old from Poole in England remains totally resolute, determined to look after her 20 year old IMOCA Medallia in order that the evergreen raceboat which is on its fifth round the world racing circumnavigation in turn looks after her.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 60 – wed 6 Jan – 17:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 5,906 nm to finish – sailing at 13+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 281 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 284 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 298 nm

5th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 392 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 454 nm

7th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 512 nm

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 573 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 630 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 642 nm

11th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 663 nm

GBR:

15th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2386 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4098 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

