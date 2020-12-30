Vendee Globe leaders race towards Cape Horn

Current Vendee Globe race leader, Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ IV) is racing east about 50 miles north of the Antarctic Exclusion Zone.

Earlier Bestaven gybed north-eastwards with a lead of 126 nautical miles over Charlie Dalin (Apivia) who has Damien Seguin (Groupe Apicil) around 40 miles behind in third.

The passage of the depression will give the first three – or maybe five – a strong NW’ly of around 35kts in Drake Passage as they round Cape Horn.

The wind then shifts to an icy, moderate SW’ly for the second part of the hunting group.

With 80 to 95% cloud cover and sometimes torrential rains, intermittent sleet and hail it will not be pleasant.

The the long Pacific swell will mix with sometimes breaking waves of more than six meters and so deliverance from the biggest ocean on Earth will be well earned.

And the bad stuff does not switch off once Cape Horn is rounded, there is usually no rest until the Falklands.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 53 – Wed 30 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 8,480 nm to finish – sailing at 10+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 126 nm

3rd FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 165 nm

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 167 nm

5th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 203 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 218 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 250 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 265 nm

9th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 308 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 359 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2016 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3624 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

Full rankings available here . . .